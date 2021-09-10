View from Vegas: Bills should win but might be giving too many points in opener

The Buffalo Bills made the playoffs and reached double-digit wins in each of the last two seasons and have sailed “over” their season win total each of the past four seasons. Yes, even the six wins in 2018 was “over” from most preseason totals.
The Bills’ season win total (11) is their highest projection since 1992 when they were expected to win 11.5 games, and fell short. It’s what happens when you win a division title for the first time since 1995 while sweeping Bill Belichick’s Patriots for the first time ever – not to mention having a quarterback who set team records for completions, passing yards, TD passes, total TDs and had a passer rating of 107.2. Buffalo set a franchise record with 501 points and 60 touchdowns and swept the AFC East for the first time in franchise history.
Meanwhile, a year ago, the Steelers were looking like a Super Bowl team, bolting out of the gate with 11 straight wins. But Pittsburgh wobbled home, closing out the season on a 1-5 run, including a playoff loss to the Browns. Now, Pittsburgh must regroup behind QB Ben Roethlisberger, 39, who looks to be playing behind a suspect offensive line. If that sounds like a formula for a disaster in the making it’s because it is. The Steel Curtain also fell prey to the league’s worst running game, averaging just 82.4 rushing yards per game.
Making matters worse, the Steelers will take on the toughest strength of schedule in 2021, based on their opponents' winning percentage from 2020 (.574). FYI: The team with the toughest strength of schedule has missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons (in 2020, it was the Patriots, who finished 7-9; in 2019, it was the Raiders, who finished 7-9; in 2018, it was the Packers, who finished 6-9-1; and in 2017, it was the Broncos, who finished 5-11).
An NFL team that went 6-0 in division games the previous year, as the Bills did, is 8-17 against the spread as opening week favorites. With Buffalo’s rapid ascent last season and Pittsburgh’s sudden fall from grace, there is enough wood here to form a nice safety net for the Steelers as they improve to 10-3 against the spread as of late in this series.
The Bills win the game but don’t cover the 6.5 points. Bills over Pittsburgh by 3.
Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.