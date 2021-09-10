View from Vegas: Bills should win but might be giving too many points in opener

The Buffalo Bills made the playoffs and reached double-digit wins in each of the last two seasons and have sailed “over” their season win total each of the past four seasons. Yes, even the six wins in 2018 was “over” from most preseason totals.

The Bills’ season win total (11) is their highest projection since 1992 when they were expected to win 11.5 games, and fell short. It’s what happens when you win a division title for the first time since 1995 while sweeping Bill Belichick’s Patriots for the first time ever – not to mention having a quarterback who set team records for completions, passing yards, TD passes, total TDs and had a passer rating of 107.2. Buffalo set a franchise record with 501 points and 60 touchdowns and swept the AFC East for the first time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, a year ago, the Steelers were looking like a Super Bowl team, bolting out of the gate with 11 straight wins. But Pittsburgh wobbled home, closing out the season on a 1-5 run, including a playoff loss to the Browns. Now, Pittsburgh must regroup behind QB Ben Roethlisberger, 39, who looks to be playing behind a suspect offensive line. If that sounds like a formula for a disaster in the making it’s because it is. The Steel Curtain also fell prey to the league’s worst running game, averaging just 82.4 rushing yards per game.