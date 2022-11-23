View from Vegas: Bills should feast on Lions

The Bills are back in Ford Field for the second week in a row following last week’s eight-point win here over the Browns in the snow burial site switch last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the freshly awakened Lions have won three games in a row for the first time since 2017, and are 10-2 SUATS at home since 1980 on such a win streak.

The problem this time, though, is Detroit is 4-22 SU in its last 26 roles as a home underdog – but 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven contests. Digging deeper – like going back for more pumpkin pie and whipped cream – the well-oiled machine chips in with this nugget, noting that favorites of more than seven points in Gobbler’s Day are 18-2 SU and 16-4 when facing .500 or fewer opponents, including 11-0 SUATS when coming off a non-division battle.

That has Buffalo written all over it, especially knowing the Bills steamrolled the Saints, 31-6, on Thanksgiving Day last year.

With news like that, the feeling here is the Lions may have trouble sleeping tonight.

Prediction: Buffalo over Detroit by 12.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.