View from Vegas: Bills should feast on Lions

Bills Browns fourth

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) throws the ball away as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills are back in Ford Field for the second week in a row following last week’s eight-point win here over the Browns in the snow burial site switch last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the freshly awakened Lions have won three games in a row for the first time since 2017, and are 10-2 SUATS at home since 1980 on such a win streak.

The problem this time, though, is Detroit is 4-22 SU in its last 26 roles as a home underdog – but 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven contests. Digging deeper – like going back for more pumpkin pie and whipped cream – the well-oiled machine chips in with this nugget, noting that favorites of more than seven points in Gobbler’s Day are 18-2 SU and 16-4 when facing .500 or fewer opponents, including 11-0 SUATS when coming off a non-division battle.

That has Buffalo written all over it, especially knowing the Bills steamrolled the Saints, 31-6, on Thanksgiving Day last year.

With news like that, the feeling here is the Lions may have trouble sleeping tonight.

Prediction: Buffalo over Detroit by 12.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

