View from Vegas: Bills haven't fared well against spread in Monday night home games

With opening week in the rearview mirror, we’re now firmly entrenched into what is commonly referred to as "Overreaction Week 2."

That’s because, according to our database, NFL teams in the second game of the season, coming off a double-digit win in the season opener, are just 101-124-12 since 1990.

When facing foes coming off a straight-up favorite loss, they are 17-37-2 ATS – including 4-16 against the spread as nondivision chalk. To that we say, “Buyer Beware."

Rest assured, the Titans will not enter Monday night's contest lacking confidence, having upended the Bills as underdogs in each of the past two seasons. They are also 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 Monday night appearances.

With the Bills at 0-4 against the spread at home on Mondays and 0-3 against the spread after playing on Thursdays, you know what to do.

Prediction: Bills over Titans by 6.

