View from Vegas: Bills haven't fared well against spread in Monday night home games

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry found a lot of running room in a Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills last October. 

 Buffalo News file photo
With opening week in the rearview mirror, we’re now firmly entrenched into what is commonly referred to as "Overreaction Week 2." 
That’s because, according to our database, NFL teams in the second game of the season, coming off a double-digit win in the season opener, are just 101-124-12 since 1990.
 
When facing foes coming off a straight-up favorite loss, they are 17-37-2 ATS – including 4-16 against the spread as nondivision chalk. To that we say, “Buyer Beware."
 
Rest assured, the Titans will not enter Monday night's contest lacking confidence, having upended the Bills as underdogs in each of the past two seasons. They are also 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 Monday night appearances.

With the Bills at 0-4 against the spread at home on Mondays and 0-3 against the spread after playing on Thursdays, you know what to do.

Prediction: Bills over Titans by 6.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

“Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Josh Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.”

