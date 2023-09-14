The look on Josh Allen’s face said it all as he walked off the field Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

A gut-wrenching overtime loss to the New York Jets was paved with four Buffalo turnovers, including three untimely picks by Allen.

The Bills have a solid 10-6 straight up/against the spread mark in home openers and a 6-1 against the spread record versus AFC West opponents and a 4-1 against the spread ledger following Monday nights.

Vegas journeys east, holding a 2-8-1 ATS record in games against the AFC East, including 0-5-1 spread mark when the Raiders are the visitors.

Given the Bills' 14-0 straight up and 8-4-2 against the spread mark as home favorites of eight or more points, we can only look one way Sunday.

Bills in a blowout!

Prediction: Bills by 14.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.