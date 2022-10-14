View from Vegas: Bills as road favorite adds intrigue to matchup against Kansas City

This is a huge playoff revenger for the Buffalo Bills, from arguably the most exciting game of last season, when the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted them 42-36 in overtime.

And while our first action is to make a case of the playoff avenger, our exploit was cut short when Vegas opened the ultra-popular visitors as the favorite in this rematch.

It starts with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 12-1 straight up record mark against teams with a winning percentage of .777 or better, as well as his 4-1 straight up and against the spread record at home against the AFC East during the regular season.

On the flip side, Bills QB Josh Allen is 2-5 straight up and against the spread in his NFL career against teams with a winning percentage of .700 or better.

Digging deeper, from the Playbook Football Preview Guide magazine, the Bills are 1-12 against the spread in the second quarter of the season (Games 5-8) with a .500 or greater win percentage when coming off a straight up and against the spread victory and facing an opponent coming off a home game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a 28-9-1 record against the spread as an underdog when coming off consecutive wins, including 4-0-1 against the spread at home.

Then, of course, there is this. Mahomes has never been a home underdog and never lost as a road underdog at 9-0 against the spread.

Prediction: Kansas City over Bills by 8.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.