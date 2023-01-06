View from Vegas: Bill Belichick has been top dog in season finales

Meet Bill Belichick, a k a the "ATS killer."

The Miami Dolphins were sitting on the precipice of point spread cover when the New England Patriots gifted their opponent an against-the-spread win with the game on the line in the final seconds for the second consecutive game.

The Patriots enter the fray as the No. 7 (and final) seed in the AFC playoff picture and need this game to return to the playoffs for 19th time in Belichick's 23 seasons as New England's head coach.

The Bills, of course, are playing six days after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but on the heels of positive news Friday about his recovery.

Word came out Tuesday that the Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The Bills face a challenge to get in the right mental frame of mind, making this a unique experience, no matter what the trends say.

The Bills are 6-16 against the spread as a division favorite of seven or more points, including 1-11 against the spread versus opponents with a winning percentage of greater than .250.

The Pats are 6-1 against the spread off a home game against foes coming off a road game, as well as 5-1 against the spread when coming off a division home contest.

Here's the clincher: Bill Belichick is 15-7 straight up and 16-6 against the spread in final games of the regular season with New England, including 4-0 against the spread as a dog.

Prediction: Patriots over Bills by 1.

