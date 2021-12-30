 Skip to main content
View from Vegas: Beware of Patriots' hangover before laying double digits on Bills
  • Updated
Falcons Lions Football

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) celebrates his interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16.

 John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Bills were the first team to win at New England in consecutive seasons since the 2005-06 Colts. They are also the first team to win by double digits in Foxborough in consecutive seasons since the 1995-96 Broncos.

Quarterback Josh Allen finished 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also showed no ill effects from the foot injury suffered against Tampa Bay, given that he rushed for 64 yards on 12 scrambles. With the victory against the Patriots, Buffalo is back in the No. 4 spot in the current AFC playoff race.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

The question is whether a letdown is in order, especially given the fact that teams who beat a Bill Belichick-coached team at Foxborough are 0-4 straight up and against the spread in their next games the past two seasons.

As incredible as it might seem, the 7-8 Falcons are one game back in the NFC playoff picture, holding down the No. 9 seed despite being  0-10 ITS (In The Stats) in their last 10 games. Atlanta is 5-1 straight up and against the spread versus sub-.333 foes, but 2-7 straight up and against the spread versus .333 or greater opposition.

Although Buffalo is 26-2 straight up and 17-10-1 against the spread as double-digit home chalk, we’re not eager to lay double digits with a team coming off its biggest win of the season, especially a team clinging to its playoff life.   

Prediction: Bills over Atlanta by 11.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

