View from Vegas: Beware of Patriots' hangover before laying double digits on Bills

The Bills were the first team to win at New England in consecutive seasons since the 2005-06 Colts. They are also the first team to win by double digits in Foxborough in consecutive seasons since the 1995-96 Broncos.

Quarterback Josh Allen finished 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also showed no ill effects from the foot injury suffered against Tampa Bay, given that he rushed for 64 yards on 12 scrambles. With the victory against the Patriots, Buffalo is back in the No. 4 spot in the current AFC playoff race.

The question is whether a letdown is in order, especially given the fact that teams who beat a Bill Belichick-coached team at Foxborough are 0-4 straight up and against the spread in their next games the past two seasons.

As incredible as it might seem, the 7-8 Falcons are one game back in the NFC playoff picture, holding down the No. 9 seed despite being 0-10 ITS (In The Stats) in their last 10 games. Atlanta is 5-1 straight up and against the spread versus sub-.333 foes, but 2-7 straight up and against the spread versus .333 or greater opposition.