View from Vegas: Bengals on 15-1 streak against spread vs. nondivision opponents

Bills vs. Bengals is the only game on the Week 17 schedule between teams with winning records. It's only the second time since the 1970 merger that there has only been one such game on the schedule within the final two weeks of a season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Bills lead the league in overall net points (plus-157) and their sixth consecutive win last week clinched their third AFC East title in a row. But Buffalo’s ride here has been plenty bumpy as they are just 3-6 against the spread in the nine games since their bye week in late October.

In addition, the Bills won the stats in those games by an average of less than 35 yards per game. In other words, if they were an Indy racecar, they’d be pulled over in the pits for misfiring. Remember, this was a team that topped the league in overall defense after the first six weeks of the season but now ranks No. 13 overall.

Yet, they find themselves favored on the road against the hottest team in the league. That’s a lot of love for a team that barely clings to the No.1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Bengals, riding a 7-0 straight up and against the spread win streak, enter as the No. 3 seed, a game behind the Bills.

QB Joe Burrow brings a lofty 13-1 against the spread mark in his NFL career into this affair against teams coming off a straight up and against the spread win. He’s also 12-6 straight up and 14-3-1 against the spread versus .555 or greater opponents, including 11-1 straight up and 12-0 against the spread in the last dozen such contests.

In addition, the Bengals are riding a 14-2 straight up and 15-1 against the spread mark in non-division battles. With the Bills only 1-6 against the spread in games involving both teams coming off a win, you know where we’ll be on Monday night.

Prediction: Bengals over Bills by 6.

