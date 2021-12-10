View from Vegas: Believe it or not, the Bills look good vs. Buccaneers

How ironic was it Monday night in a game laced with 25-35 mph winds that New England head coach Bill Belichick ran a throwback offense at Buffalo, when Pats starting quarterback Mac Jones had two completions of three pass attempts for 19 yards – for the entire game?

It was the NFL’s lowest passing attempts in a game since the 1974 Bills-Jets game, and New England’s fewest since Steve Grogan attempted five passes in a snowy 1982 game against the Dolphins.

Erik Brady: Joe Ferguson reflects on 1974 game the Bills won without completing a pass Once upon a time, the wind and the rain were so bad that the Buffalo Bills ran the ball 61 times on 63 plays. And won.

In the ’74 debacle, Joe Namath attempted 18 passes, completing two to his own receivers and three to the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Joe Ferguson threw two early interceptions to the Jets, but both were erased by penalties, and after that, head coach Lou Saban decided to stick with the ground game. Those were the last two passes Ferguson attempted.

In the game, O.J. Simpson led the Bills’ ground attack with 117 yards in 31 carries.

“It was murder,” Buffalo head coach Lou Saban said after the game. “Absolute murder.”