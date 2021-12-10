View from Vegas: Believe it or not, the Bills look good vs. Buccaneers

How ironic was it Monday night in a game laced with 25-35 mph winds that New England head coach Bill Belichick ran a throwback offense at Buffalo, when Pats starting quarterback Mac Jones had two completions of three pass attempts for 19 yards – for the entire game?
It was the NFL’s lowest passing attempts in a game since the 1974 Bills-Jets game, and New England’s fewest since Steve Grogan attempted five passes in a snowy 1982 game against the Dolphins.
Once upon a time, the wind and the rain were so bad that the Buffalo Bills ran the ball 61 times on 63 plays. And won.
In the ’74 debacle, Joe Namath attempted 18 passes, completing two to his own receivers and three to the Bills. Buffalo quarterback Joe Ferguson threw two early interceptions to the Jets, but both were erased by penalties, and after that, head coach Lou Saban decided to stick with the ground game. Those were the last two passes Ferguson attempted.
In the game, O.J. Simpson led the Bills’ ground attack with 117 yards in 31 carries.
“It was murder,” Buffalo head coach Lou Saban said after the game. “Absolute murder.”
Looking back, perhaps it’s where seeds of terror were rooted. Who knows? What we know today is that the Bills trail the surging Patriots by 1.5 games in the AFC East, and are clinging to the No. 7 spot in the current AFC playoff picture, while Tampa sits atop the NFC South with a four-game lead over all three of their other division rivals.
In addition, Buffalo enters on an 8-1-1 ATS win skein on the nonconference road as well as 5-1 SU and 4-1-1 ATS in games after coming off a straight-up favorite Monday Night loss.
Yes, Tommy Seven Rings is 31-3 all-time against Buffalo, but in each of those wins, he had The Hoodie whispering in his ear. FYI: He is only 2-2 ATS against Buffalo when the Bills sport a .636 or greater win percentage.
Moving to the here and now, though, you may be shocked to learn that Brady is 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS during the regular season with the Bucs versus .636 or greater opponents. That’s not good news for Tampa Bay.
Prediction: Buffalo over Tampa Bay by 10.
