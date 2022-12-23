View from Vegas: Bears have found a way against the spread vs. AFC East teams

Despite being battered all season behind a struggling offensive line – and fighting through an array of injuries as a result – Fields has put his team in position to win games of late, with four of the Bears’ last six losses coming in one-possession games. He was at it again last Sunday in a home loss to Philadelphia, running for his life but somehow managing to gain 95 rushing yards.

In the process, Fields became just the league’s third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, and he needs to average 69 yards in the final three games to establish a single-season record.

Across the field is a QB who’s come close to nabbing the NFL MVP. Buffalo’s Josh Allen will probably lose out to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, but a win in the frigid Windy City (anticipated temperature at kickoff could be minus-11 degrees) would allow Buffie to maintain a two-game cushion on the Dolphins in the AFC East.

The Bills are 9-1-1 against the spread after allowing 28-plus points, but that won’t help them cash a ticket here, not when they’re 0-6 against the spread versus the NFC North, and 0-5 against the spread off a same division foe versus a foe off a non-division opponent.

With the Bears now 4-1 against the spread in the last five versus the AFC East, and Buffalo covering just one of its last four contests, we say grab the points with the hard-trying Fields.

Prediction: Bills over Bears by 6.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.