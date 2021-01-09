Vic Carucci's hot reads: Finally, Bills advance past wild-card round with victory over Colts

Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 27-24 victory in the AFC wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Bills Stadium.
Hottest topic
The Bills are about to begin preparing for their first divisional-round playoff game since after the 1995 season.
Finally, after five wild-card appearances since the 1996 season, the Bills have taken the next step in the postseason.
Though it became tense in the final moments, with the Bills needing to knock down a Philip Rivers Hail Mary pass as time expired, this was a far different Buffalo team than the one that squandered a 16-point lead on the way to an overtime loss in last year's wild-card game at Houston.
Josh Allen maintained poise from start to finish on the way to throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and a passer rating of 121.6. It marked the Bills' fifth 300-plus-yard playoff passing performance all-time and first since Doug Flutie's 360 at Miami in 1999.
Allen also was the Bills' leading rusher with 10 carries for 54 yards and a score.
The Colts' defense was stout in the first half, limiting opportunities for Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. But Allen got them going in the second half, with Diggs catching a 35-yard touchdown pass to give the Bills a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The game turned late in the first half when the Bills staged a goal-line stand, stopping the Colts on fourth down from the Buffalo 4, and then drove 96 yards to a five-yard Allen touchdown run. That put the Bills in front, 14-10, and they never looked back.
Well done
• You can't say enough about the huge goal-line stand after the Colts drove to the Bills' 1 late in the first half. Rather than settle for a field goal that would have given his team a 13-7 lead, Frank Reich decided to go for broke on fourth-and-four and Rivers threw threw out of the reach of receiver Michael Pittman in the end zone.
• Tyler Bass hitting field goals of 46 and 54 yards. The second, the longest field goal by a rookie in the postseason, gave the Bills a 27-16 lead with 8:08 left in the game.
• Allen's remarkable sideline throw just before the half to Gabe Davis for 37 yards, with the rookie receiver barely tapping his feet in-bounds.
• If the previous tightrope act by Davis wasn't impressive enough, he followed it up with a second, two plays later, for 19 yards.
• Allen drawing the Colts off-side on fourth-and-three, putting the Bills at their 21. That helped set up
Ice cold
• The Bills' failure to generate any sort of pressure on Rivers, the Colts' immobile, 39-year-old quarterback.
• The Bills' inability to cover the Colts' tight ends.
• While being sacked for a 14-yard loss, Allen fought to stay upright and wound up losing the ball, which Daryl Williams recovered, to push the Bills back to their 43. That would force a punt that gave the Colts the ball at their 14 with 2:30 left.
• Andre Roberts' decision to return a kickoff out of the end zone after the Colts' touchdown to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. He lost three yards and the Bills were called for holding, which pushed them back to the Buffalo 6.
• Overall, the Bills had poor field position in the first half, starting at their 3, 4, 6, 11, 15. Meanwhile, the Colts' starts were 42, 41, 36, 35, 35 and 25. The Colts also held the lead in time of possession in the first half, 19:41 to 10:19. Of course, the Bills still were the team leading at halftime, 14-10.
• The Bills' defense allowing the Colts to quickly answer the touchdown that gave Buffalo a 24-10 lead with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Rivers throwing a nine-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal.
• The Bills' D allowing Jack Doyle to get wide open to catch a 27-yard touchdown, which, along with his two-point conversion catch, cut the Bills' lead to 27-24 with 6:13 remaining.
Setting the table
The Bills have a divisional-round game next weekend. The opponent and date/time are TBD.