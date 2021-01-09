Vic Carucci's hot reads: Finally, Bills advance past wild-card round with victory over Colts

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 27-24 victory in the AFC wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Bills Stadium.

Hottest topic

The Bills are about to begin preparing for their first divisional-round playoff game since after the 1995 season.

Finally, after five wild-card appearances since the 1996 season, the Bills have taken the next step in the postseason.

Though it became tense in the final moments, with the Bills needing to knock down a Philip Rivers Hail Mary pass as time expired, this was a far different Buffalo team than the one that squandered a 16-point lead on the way to an overtime loss in last year's wild-card game at Houston.

Josh Allen maintained poise from start to finish on the way to throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and a passer rating of 121.6. It marked the Bills' fifth 300-plus-yard playoff passing performance all-time and first since Doug Flutie's 360 at Miami in 1999.

Allen also was the Bills' leading rusher with 10 carries for 54 yards and a score.