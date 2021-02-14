Vic Carucci's Bills Mailbag: No reason for regression concern from Josh Allen's playoff struggles

Liebz: How can Tampa have a team full of Pro Bowlers but we might not be able to bring back Milano?

VC: Your comparison doesn't quite fly. First of all, the Buccaneers, while loaded with high-end talent, are going to find themselves struggling to retain more players than will be the case with the Bills.

The question with Milano isn't that the Bills are unable to afford him under the cap. It's about to what extent they would wish to spend to keep him. Given his injury history, and the fact the Bills did not extend his contract before now, my sense is they don't view him as a player they would keep at all costs. They are going to allow him to see what sort of market there will be for him, and it could very well be a case of him returning for what Bills see as an affordable number.

Remember, the Bills will likely be spending a lot of money in other areas, not the least of which will be quarterback.

Weathervane Jesus: Do you think we need a new OL coach?

VC: Not at all. I think Bobby Johnson has done a terrific job, and I know the Bills feel the same. They love the teaching and toughness he brings to the offensive line room.