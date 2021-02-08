Vic Carucci: While rest of NFL deals with QB turmoil, Bills enjoy stability

In case you haven't noticed, quarterback turmoil is rampant in the NFL.
If you root for the Buffalo Bills, this might be a revelation because they're as solid as any team in the league with Josh Allen.
For others, including the rest of the AFC East, uncertain QB situations are likely to cause plenty of angst in the coming months.
The offseason has barely begun, and we've already seen two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, agree to swap starters in a deal that will become official when the league year begins on March 17.
Not just any starters, but top overall draft picks: Jared Goff, by the Rams, in 2016; Matthew Stafford, by the Lions, in 2009. And the Rams didn't only part with a starting QB. They also gave up a pair of first-round draft picks.
Any day now, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly will trade away Carson Wentz, the quarterback they selected with the second overall choice in '16. Could the landing spot be the Indianapolis Colts, with whom Philip Rivers did a one-and-done after leading them to the playoffs?
Deshaun Watson reportedly is so unhappy with the Houston Texans that he wants out. By all indications, the Texans may be forced to accommodate the QB they chose with the 12th overall pick in 2017.
One trade partner could be the Miami Dolphins, who used the fifth overall pick just last year for their supposed franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Another could be the New York Jets, who used the top overall choice in 2018 for their supposed franchise QB, Sam Darnold.
Drew Brees' retirement is expected to create a massive quarterback vacancy in New Orleans. Russell Wilson's name is being brought up as potentially available for trade from Seattle.
And then there are the New England Patriots, who on Sunday watched Tom Brady, who had won six Super Bowls with them, win his seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without Brady, the Pats instantly went from dominant to below average and could very well pursue an upgrade over Cam Newton.
Which takes us back to the Bills and the fact those directly or emotionally connected to them can afford to have a somewhat casual view of the quarterback comings and goings elsewhere.
Sean McDermott finds himself leaning a closer to that perspective.
"We're very happy with Josh, so because of that, I pay less attention to it than normal than if we didn't have a quarterback," the coach said on The Pat McAfee Show Friday.
There was a time, not long ago, when quarterback stability seemed unattainable for the Bills. Decision-maker after decision-maker would fall short.
Consequently, the Bills would find themselves on the outside looking in at the postseason. Consequently, head coaches and general managers would constantly cycle through One Bills Drive.
Get the quarterback decision wrong, and start freshening up the resumé. In the vast majority of cases, it's that simple.
For the Bills, the QB upheaval finally has come to a halt.
They began applying the breaks when GM Brandon Beane made Allen the seventh overall pick of the draft in 2018. Since then, Allen has started four playoff games, winning two.
Allen helped the Bills reach last month's AFC championship game, which the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday night, it was revealed Allen finished second to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in voting for The Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.
Rodgers won by a landslide, but it was notable that Allen's four votes were two more than the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who was last year's Super Bowl MVP and the 2018 league MVP.
Look around the league. Quarterback issues can be found beyond the aforementioned lengthy list of clubs, some of which have the resulting new people making decisions. Even division champions aren't immune, with NFC East-winning Washington keeping itself wide open for help at the game's most important position.
Look at the Bills. The most pressing offseason topics around here are how much money linebacker Matt Milano will command in the open market and whether he'll return, whether an impactful edge rusher can be found, and if upgrading can be done at guard and running back.
Quarterback might not be anywhere near the list of needs the Bills carry into the free-agency/trade period or the draft, which is primarily why McDermott and Beane can address them with the security of contract extensions that will keep them under contract with the team through 2025.
But they are far from oblivious about what's happening around his team.
“You’re always keeping an eye on the industry, the league and how things go down, and seeing if new trends are evolving with trades happening with the quarterback carousel," McDermott told McAfee. “They’re hard to find. We’re fortunate in Buffalo we have one we feel really good about and is only going to get better.”