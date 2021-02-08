Vic Carucci: While rest of NFL deals with QB turmoil, Bills enjoy stability

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In case you haven't noticed, quarterback turmoil is rampant in the NFL.

If you root for the Buffalo Bills, this might be a revelation because they're as solid as any team in the league with Josh Allen.

For others, including the rest of the AFC East, uncertain QB situations are likely to cause plenty of angst in the coming months.

The offseason has barely begun, and we've already seen two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, agree to swap starters in a deal that will become official when the league year begins on March 17.

Not just any starters, but top overall draft picks: Jared Goff, by the Rams, in 2016; Matthew Stafford, by the Lions, in 2009. And the Rams didn't only part with a starting QB. They also gave up a pair of first-round draft picks.

Any day now, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly will trade away Carson Wentz, the quarterback they selected with the second overall choice in '16. Could the landing spot be the Indianapolis Colts, with whom Philip Rivers did a one-and-done after leading them to the playoffs?

Deshaun Watson reportedly is so unhappy with the Houston Texans that he wants out. By all indications, the Texans may be forced to accommodate the QB they chose with the 12th overall pick in 2017.