Vic Carucci: Where there's a will, Brandon Beane finds a way for Bills

Contrary to rampant speculation that Milano was a goner, he set the record straight Friday.

He stressed that he never wanted to play anywhere else.

"Basically, I just told my agent, 'I love Buffalo, I want to be in Buffalo, I love what they've got going on there and see if we can make something happen,' " Milano said during a video call with reporters. "And I think that's what we did. It was a fair deal for both sides."

According to Spotrac.com, Milano's deal includes $23.5 million in guaranteed money. His 2021 cap hit will be $8 million, but jumps to $13.5 million next year.

Milano said that having team owners Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as coach Sean McDermott, believe in him "from the beginning" was a major factor in his decision. Milano was a fifth-round draft in 2017.

"I just couldn't pass that over," he said. "I built a great relationship with everybody in Buffalo and I just wanted to continue to do that. We're on a winning team, the trajectory is going up, so it's all positive things there.

"I'm just happy to be a part of it. ... I just couldn't see myself somewhere else right now, especially with what we've been building the past four years."