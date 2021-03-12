Vic Carucci: Where there's a will, Brandon Beane finds a way for Bills

Conventional wisdom had the Buffalo Bills saying goodbye to Matt Milano and Daryl Williams, or at least one of them, in free agency.
Conventional wisdom didn't stand a chance against Brandon Beane.
The NFL's 2020 Executive of the Year might very well have gotten a running start on winning that honor again in 2021 with the work he has done days before the free-agency period is even due to begin.
On Thursday, he signed Milano, who when healthy is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, to a four-year, $41.5 million contract.
On Friday, Beane seemingly did the impossible by working out a deal to also keep Williams, who emerged as a solid right tackle after signing a one-year contract last year. That agreement reportedly is for three years and $28.2 million.
Take a bow, Mr. Beane.
This stuff doesn't just happen. It requires a whole lot of additional work and involves many moving parts.
Unlike numerous local and national observers, Beane wasn't resigned to the notion that, with the Bills' already tight salary cap made even tighter by pandemic revenue losses causing the NFL to lower its ceiling from $198.2 to $182.5 million, he couldn't possibly hang onto the best of the team's 14 pending free agents.
Is that so? Well, Beane found a way. Actually, several ways.
He used his powers of persuasion to convince three players (so far) to agree to restructured contracts. At the top of list, with one of the team's larger contracts, was center Mitch Morse. He went along with trimming $2 million from his salary in a deal that also allowed him to have most of his 2021 pay guaranteed.
Then, according to multiple reports, defensive tackle Vernon Butler took a pay cut to stick around. Next, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, came defensive end Mario Addison.
Beane didn't stop there. He also released a pair of veterans, wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
The Brown decision was especially difficult, given his game-breaking impact when healthy. But he missed five games last season with injuries and the Bills didn't miss a beat. For the sake of the greater good, Beane recognized he had to make that sacrifice and trust the receiving corps would remain dynamic with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis.
When all was said and – at least, for now – done, Beane had the room necessary to assure that Milano and Williams would remain in the fold.
It also helped considerably that Milano and Williams wanted to stick with a winning program and superb culture badly enough to accept so-called "hometown discounts" that would be good cap fits.
Contrary to rampant speculation that Milano was a goner, he set the record straight Friday.
He stressed that he never wanted to play anywhere else.
"Basically, I just told my agent, 'I love Buffalo, I want to be in Buffalo, I love what they've got going on there and see if we can make something happen,' " Milano said during a video call with reporters. "And I think that's what we did. It was a fair deal for both sides."
According to Spotrac.com, Milano's deal includes $23.5 million in guaranteed money. His 2021 cap hit will be $8 million, but jumps to $13.5 million next year.
Milano said that having team owners Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as coach Sean McDermott, believe in him "from the beginning" was a major factor in his decision. Milano was a fifth-round draft in 2017.
"I just couldn't pass that over," he said. "I built a great relationship with everybody in Buffalo and I just wanted to continue to do that. We're on a winning team, the trajectory is going up, so it's all positive things there.
"I'm just happy to be a part of it. ... I just couldn't see myself somewhere else right now, especially with what we've been building the past four years."
With Milano, the Bills have the sort of fast and athletic linebacker geared toward dealing with the spread offenses that look to create coverage mismatches at his position. He typically does well in man-to-man with running backs and most linebackers.
In the past four years, Milano, who turns 27 in July, has made 38 regular-season starts. He finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, a career-best 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 10 games. The return of tackle Star Lotulelei, a powerful inside force who opted out of last season due to the pandemic, should do plenty to give Milano and fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds more room to operate.
Milano's injury history can't be ignored. He sat out six games, suffering a concussion early in the season and then a partially torn pectoral muscle that temporarily landed him on injured reserve.
Williams, 28, did his part to help the Bills get the most out of an offense with one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Josh Allen, at the controls. Williams excelled in protection, which was particularly vital given the pass-driven nature of Brian Daboll's scheme and the fact opponents often looked to generate pressure opposite the Bills' top lineman, Dion Dawkins, on the left side. Williams' consistently strong play was also important given the different line combinations that resulted from injuries and the temporary benching of Morse.
"We were shuffling around all year trying to get it right and I feel we got it right towards the end of the year," said Williams, whose new contract includes nearly $14 million in guaranteed money. "That's going to make us even better this year. People don't understand how hard it is to play offensive line, and to have five players together for the whole year is very important.
"I'm excited to get back to work."
By reaching the AFC title game, the Bills showed they have what it takes to compete for the grand prize: a Lombardi Trophy.
Retaining Milano and Williams – along with the rest of a core from 2017 that includes draft picks Dawkins and cornerback Tre'Davious White, and free-agent safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer – means the Bills are determined to stay in the championship hunt for the foreseeable future.
"We kind of started it out when Sean first got here," Milano said. "I just want to see it through the finish line. I'm not kind of guaranteeing anything, but to see where we were last year and how close we came, if I had gone somewhere else and to see that happen again (with the Bills), I didn't want that.
"I'm glad to have that chance again for the next four years."