Vic Carucci: Tom Brady winning with another team always was best Super Bowl story

Go ahead. Put your Buffalo Bills bias aside for just a moment. Come on. You can do it.
And it's OK for you to admit it.
The best story in Super Bowl LV always was Tom Brady playing the way Tom Brady usually plays on the game's biggest stage.
How could it not have been? Patrick Mahomes winning back-to-back Super Bowls would have been a case of the expected happening. Yawn.
But seeing Brady, at 43 years old, win the divorce with Bill Belichick by earning another Super Bowl victory with another team? That's about as poetic as football justice can get. And Brady wasn't merely on the winning side in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
He put the proverbial cherry on top by being named the game's Most Valuable Player after completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns – two to Western New York native Rob Gronkowski – with no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 125.8.
Efficient. Solid. Steady. Classic Brady, right?
Sure, you hated seeing him win those six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. But you probably hated the fact that it was the Patriots, with Belichick on the sideline, just a little more.
Brady's exit from New England left the AFC East wide open for the Bills to win, which they did, for the first time in 25 years.
Now, we have the rest of this remarkable tale of retribution.
Asked during the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy if the victory was the "crowning achievement" of his career, Brady said, "I'm not making any comparisons. Every year is amazing. And this team is world champions forever. You can't take it away from us."
Later, he told reporters, "I think they're all special. It's been an amazing year, an amazing year. ... We've been grinding pretty hard, so I haven't really had a lot of time to think about all the things like that. I'm just grateful for my teammates, all the people that supported us all year."
After 20 years together, Belichick thought he could get away with giving the greatest quarterback/player in NFL history the same cold-shoulder treatment he has given to so many other players through the years.
No problem.
With only the Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers aggressively pursuing him, Brady found a team loaded with far better pass-catching talent than he had with New England and cajoled Gronkowski out of a year of retirement to join him. He also found a coach, Bruce Arians, who has worked with other QB greats, including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. At 68, Arians became the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl.
"It felt great just knowing his resume and understanding why he wins," said running back Leonard Fournette, who ran for 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. "All week, he was texting us at 11 o'clock at night saying, 'We will win this game,' and we believed in him.
"I'm just blessed to be next to his man. He's the GOAT. He is the greatest football player who ever played. And I can tell my kids I played with that man."
Tampa Bay, a team that had not made the playoffs since the 2007 season, won its second championship – joining the title the Bucs won after the 2002 season – and became the first team to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium, capping a season in which the NFL managed to navigate the pandemic without a single game being canceled.
After losing three of five games in November, the Buccaneers won their final four regular-season games and went 4-0 in the postseason, beating Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay to get to the Super Bowl.
Consider Brady's accomplishments Sunday:
• He won his fifth Super Bowl MVP.
• In the first half, he became the first quarterback in any half of any Super Bowl to complete 80% of his passes for three touchdowns.
• The first of Brady's touchdown throws, an 8-yarder to Gronk with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, not only marked the first Brady TD pass in the first quarter of a Super Bowl, but it also gave he and Gronkowski a postseason record 13 touchdown connections. That surpassed the previous record of 12 held by San Francisco's Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
• In consecutive weeks, Brady beat Mahomes (MVP of Super Bowl LIV), Aaron Rodgers (MVP of XLV) and Drew Brees (MVP of XLIV).
"We had a rough month of November," Brady said. "But BA (Arians) had all the confidence in us. The team had a lot of confidence. We came together at the right time."
Meanwhile, the Chiefs looked nothing like the team that went 14-2 in the regular season and won two playoff games, including a 38-24 pounding of the Bills in the AFC championship game.
In suffering the first double-digit loss of his NFL career, Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass. He was intercepted twice, sacked three times and knocked down eight times.
He had six incompletions in a row before connecting with his top target, tight end Travis Kelce, at the end of the first quarter. Mahomes completed only three of his of his first 12 passes. In the first half, he completed a mere nine of 19 passes for 67 yards and had a passer rating of 56.3.
He finished 26 for 49 for 270 yards as the Chiefs managed just 350 yards of offense.
But this night wasn't about what Mahomes didn't do.
It was all about what Brady did.
And it was, by far, always destined to be the best story of Super Bowl LV.