Vic Carucci: Tom Brady winning with another team always was best Super Bowl story

"It felt great just knowing his resume and understanding why he wins," said running back Leonard Fournette, who ran for 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. "All week, he was texting us at 11 o'clock at night saying, 'We will win this game,' and we believed in him.

"I'm just blessed to be next to his man. He's the GOAT. He is the greatest football player who ever played. And I can tell my kids I played with that man."

Tampa Bay, a team that had not made the playoffs since the 2007 season, won its second championship – joining the title the Bucs won after the 2002 season – and became the first team to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium, capping a season in which the NFL managed to navigate the pandemic without a single game being canceled.

After losing three of five games in November, the Buccaneers won their final four regular-season games and went 4-0 in the postseason, beating Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay to get to the Super Bowl.

Consider Brady's accomplishments Sunday:

• He won his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

• In the first half, he became the first quarterback in any half of any Super Bowl to complete 80% of his passes for three touchdowns.