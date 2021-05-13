Vic Carucci: Tight plane squeeze can't spoil warm Buffalo welcome for Bills' rookie O-linemen

Commuter jets aren't meant for guys built like Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle and Jack Anderson.
Picture trying to squeeze a size 14 foot into a size 7 shoe.
That was the challenge awaiting the behemoth trio of Buffalo Bills rookie offensive linemen at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Tuesday.
Each had arrived on different flights for the American Airlines connection that would carry them to Western New York for this week's rookie minicamp. None had previously met, nor was aware of their duplicate travel itineraries.
But offensive linemen have something of a sixth sense when it comes to recognizing each other even before an introduction.
"I was just sitting there, eating a late breakfast, and I just did a double take because I saw Jack Anderson first – saw this big, tatted-up dude walking through the crowd and I thought, 'It must be him,' " Brown told reporters Wednesday. "Then, Tommy came out of the blue, so we all kind of sat there and met each other for the first time and had some conversation.
"Then, we got on the smallest plane I’ve ever been on."
Brown is 6 feet, 8 inches and 311 pounds. Doyle goes 6 feet, 8 inches and 320 pounds. Anderson is the runt of the O-line newcomers at "only" 6 feet, 4 inches and 314 pounds.
Unless we're talking about a cargo plane, it's hard to envision almost any aircraft providing sufficient comfort for them.
Fortunately, the flight attendants were able to conclude as much and did their best to try to minimize the discomfort.
"It was some musical chairs going on with rearranging us and trying to get us in the best spot possible," Brown said. "Shout out to American Airlines for getting me an exit row. ... Jack had the same thing going on and Tommy had the exit row right away. But it was like musical chairs there for a bit.
"I moved to one spot because someone wanted to sit with her husband. Then I moved to another spot and then to the exit row. And then Jack got moved all the way to the first seat on the plane. He may as well have been driving the plane he was so close. It was quite the deal."
Brown suspected that some passengers "were kind of getting irritated" because of the 15 minutes of seating and reseating.
Still, the experience, during and after the flight, also gave the rookies their first full taste of the support they can expect from Bills fans.
For Brown, the initial indication came when he was going through security on his way home from the quick visit he made after the Bills made him a third-round draft pick. After checking Brown's ID, the male TSA security officer said, "Good luck!"
Brown said that, on Tuesday, before moving to an exit-row seat because he was "taking up 80% of the aisle," he sat next to an elderly woman who filled him in on some of what Buffalo has to offer.
Having grown up in the tiny farming town of Lenox, Iowa, the former University of Iowa standout felt right at home with the pleasantness of the encounter.
"She was super nice and genuine," Brown said. "We didn’t really talk about football, we just talked about what’s going on in Buffalo and things like that. In the back of my head I was thinking how it’s like the 'Iowa nice' that everybody likes to talk about.
"That’s just what I felt on the plane, in the airport, and then just going out into the community and seeing people. They just say, 'Good luck,' and it’s awesome. I really do enjoy it."
The players posed for a few photos and chatted about the Bills and the town they'll be calling their second home.
"It's super cool to have such a great fan base," Doyle, a fifth-round choice from Miami (Ohio), told reporters. "Fans who care, and yeah, super excited to be here."
More than a few would agree the feeling is mutual.