Vic Carucci: Tight plane squeeze can't spoil warm Buffalo welcome for Bills' rookie O-linemen

Unless we're talking about a cargo plane, it's hard to envision almost any aircraft providing sufficient comfort for them.

Fortunately, the flight attendants were able to conclude as much and did their best to try to minimize the discomfort.

"It was some musical chairs going on with rearranging us and trying to get us in the best spot possible," Brown said. "Shout out to American Airlines for getting me an exit row. ... Jack had the same thing going on and Tommy had the exit row right away. But it was like musical chairs there for a bit.

"I moved to one spot because someone wanted to sit with her husband. Then I moved to another spot and then to the exit row. And then Jack got moved all the way to the first seat on the plane. He may as well have been driving the plane he was so close. It was quite the deal."

Brown suspected that some passengers "were kind of getting irritated" because of the 15 minutes of seating and reseating.

Still, the experience, during and after the flight, also gave the rookies their first full taste of the support they can expect from Bills fans.