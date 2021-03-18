Vic Carucci: Signing Mitchell Trubisky makes loud statement about Bills' contender status

You scratched your head. We all did. No one could honestly say they saw this one coming.
Of all the free-agent moves the Buffalo Bills could have made this offseason, signing Mitchell Trubisky wasn't on anyone's list, short or long.
The Bills have signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract.
From Trubisky's perspective, it seemingly would have made little to no sense to join a team with an entrenched starter. Once his former employer, the Chicago Bears, decided to sign Andy Dalton to be his replacement, Trubisky figured to land with a club that would at least offer the opportunity to compete for the No. 1 job. That won't happen with the Bills, who perhaps as soon as this spring will sign Josh Allen to a long-term contract extension that (at least temporarily) could make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
From the Bills' perspective, the decision to give Trubisky a one-year contract worth a reported $2.5 million to replace free-agent Matt Barkley as Allen's backup only makes sense for one reason: The Bills are certain, beyond all reasonable doubt, they're going to take the step that they failed to take two months ago and get to the Super Bowl.
The lopsided loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game at Arrowhead Stadium didn't put a dent in their rightfully considerable self-esteem. They see themselves as a team that, with all the ingredients to win the AFC championship mostly in place before the NFL's free-agency signing period officially began Wednesday, needed one bit of insurance to put them over the top.
A man behind center they know can keep them on track, should an injury or Covid-19 or anything else knock Allen out of the lineup.
That was the primary reason for Thursday's acquisition of the quarterback the Chicago Bears made the second overall pick of the 2017 draft.
Never mind that Trubisky, based on his draft status, is viewed as a bust along the shores of Lake Michigan. A 29-21 career starting record will do that.
Along the shores of Lake Erie, though, he represents a huge upgrade that General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott felt was every bit as important as any the Bills could make anywhere.
"Physically, very talented," Beane told reporters about Trubisky. "Athletically, can do some of the same things that Josh can do with the RPOs that Brian Daboll will use in this offense."
So, while you were focused on what edge rusher they might sign or when they would pull the trigger on that much-discussed potential trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for tight end Zach Ertz, Beane and McDermott were pondering the nightmare scenario.
What happens if anything happens to Allen?
Last season, there was the occasional deep breath and fingernail chew as Allen took the customary hard hits that his penchant for running invite. He briefly left a game with a shoulder injury, but there was nothing severe enough to test the Bills' ability to get along without him for any length of time.
Had that been the case, they likely were cooked.
“I would say we were a game away from the Super Bowl and injuries happen," Beane said. "We know how Josh plays. Josh is not scared to try to lower his pads or take a hit, and if Josh goes out for a few weeks or something like that, we want to make sure we have the best player that we can.
"It’s like any other position for depth, whether it’s a backup tackle, a backup defensive lineman. You’ve got your starters and you’ve got your depth players."
That's where Beane is wrong. It isn't like "any other position." It's quarterback, and until Thursday, the Bills were, in fact, treating the depth there the same as spots that don't carry the same importance.
Barkley was a nice, solid guy to have on the roster. He was experienced, smart, insightful and able to provide helpful information to Allen without ever posing a threat to him. Barkley knew his place.
But the Bills knew they were walking a tightrope without a net every time Allen took the field.
Last season's surge to elite status by the team and Allen, who finished second to Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP voting, made the hierarchy more acutely aware of the franchise's vulnerability.
"We just think Mitchell will come in here, he’s excited joining the mix and, assuming he’s the backup, if Josh goes down, with his experience he would be able to keep the ship afloat until Josh got back in the lineup,” Beane said.
It's more than experience. It's also talent. Trubisky, 26, performed well enough at the University of North Carolina to be considered one of the better quarterbacks in the '17 draft.
Maybe the Bears went overboard by trading up to make him the second overall choice, but he has done some impressive work in 51 career pro games.
Trubisky has:
• Completed 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards for 64 touchdowns with 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2.
• In two career playoff games, he was 45-of-72 for 502 yards, two TDs and a passer rating of 92.5.
• After throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 95.4, he was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl. He was first Bears quarterback to receive the honor since Jim McMahon in 1986.
• He became the fastest Bears QB to surpass 10,000 career passing yards, doing so in 49 games. McMahon held the previous mark at 58.
• He set Bears rookie records with 196 completions and 2,193 passing yards.
"Listen, I don’t know all what went on in Chicago – good, bad – but he started 50 games, he won 29," Beane said. "I think the label sometimes has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn’t deserve at all. I don't know. ..."
Beane can see what the rest of us do. Being a backup is not the logical next step for a quarterback who has started for four seasons after entering the league as a premier draft pick.
"Probably not in his plans when he was drafted where he was," the GM said. "But we hope it’s a great reset for him. Sean uses that 'make you be the best version of yourself here in Buffalo,' and then hopefully in a year, he’ll get a chance to go back and land a nice contract and a starting job somewhere. We have no doubt that that’ll happen, but we’re excited to add him here in the mix."
The Bills' approach to free agency, with a clear focus on keeping their own players (with three taking "hometown discounts" rather than pursue possibly for more money in the open market), is one clear sign of a team that has elevated to a perennial championship contender.
Having the luxury to sign a player to a one-year "reset" deal is the clearest sign yet.