Vic Carucci: Signing Mitchell Trubisky makes loud statement about Bills' contender status

Had that been the case, they likely were cooked.

“I would say we were a game away from the Super Bowl and injuries happen," Beane said. "We know how Josh plays. Josh is not scared to try to lower his pads or take a hit, and if Josh goes out for a few weeks or something like that, we want to make sure we have the best player that we can.

"It’s like any other position for depth, whether it’s a backup tackle, a backup defensive lineman. You’ve got your starters and you’ve got your depth players."

That's where Beane is wrong. It isn't like "any other position." It's quarterback, and until Thursday, the Bills were, in fact, treating the depth there the same as spots that don't carry the same importance.

Barkley was a nice, solid guy to have on the roster. He was experienced, smart, insightful and able to provide helpful information to Allen without ever posing a threat to him. Barkley knew his place.

But the Bills knew they were walking a tightrope without a net every time Allen took the field.

Last season's surge to elite status by the team and Allen, who finished second to Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP voting, made the hierarchy more acutely aware of the franchise's vulnerability.