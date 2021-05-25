Vic Carucci: Sean McDermott could face a big challenge keeping Bills unified

Cohesion has been one of the hallmarks of Sean McDermott's first four seasons as coach of the Buffalo Bills.
When he preaches "trust the process," he's telling players and everyone else in the organization to trust him. He's telling them to trust the approach he and General Manager Brandon Beane have taken to assemble the team and put it on its current path as a serious Super Bowl contender.
Among the key components of McDermott's "process" is wanting, at the very least, as many people as possible and, at the very most, everyone at One Bills Drive to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
The coach couldn't have been clearer about that Tuesday when he spoke with reporters on a video call before practice during organized team activities.
"It’s important to us and I think it’s for the greater good of not only our team but the community as well," McDermott said of getting vaccinated. "That’s the direction and the choice that I personally made and Brandon, Terry and Kim (Pegula). I applaud everyone in our building that has been able to do that, and improve our situation."
“Really, throughout the remainder of the season – and we're having conversations as a team – I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in house," Allen said.
Message delivered.
Whether all his players are on board with it is uncertain.
The NFL does not require players to be vaccinated. Team officials can't force the issue, something about which the league apparently reminded Beane after he made a comment on the Bills-run radio/TV show about cutting a player (at the bottom of the roster, of course) who wasn't vaccinated if it meant reaching the league threshold necessary for in-person work at the facility.
Was that an unfortunate slip of the tongue or a convenient way of expressing a point of view that likely is shared by the rest of the Bills' hierarchy and Beane's peers around the league?
Either way, there seems little doubt of Covid-19 vaccines having the potential to be as much of a contentious issue within the Bills as it is in other parts of society.
Let me be clear. I am all for anyone making his/her own choice about whether to be vaccinated and not succumbing to any pressure either way. For the record, I have chosen to receive the vaccine, but I hold no ill will whatsoever toward anyone who hasn't gotten it or doesn't want it.
When it comes to the Bills, I'm paid to make my best assessments as to what gives them the optimum chance for success. I'm not going out on a limb when I say team unity is every bit as vital to that end as an explosive offense, a smothering defense, smart coaching and ... staying healthy.
I also don't think I'm going out on a limb when I say there's a chance the topic of vaccines could become divisive. McDermott had no problem going out on that limb Tuesday.
“I’m concerned about it, being very up front," he said. "I’m concerned about that as well as a lot of other things right now for our football team."
Questioning of the vaccine already has been shared on Twitter this offseason by at least one prominent player, wide receiver Cole Beasley, and by Rachel Bush, the wife of safety Jordan Poyer. Bush has gone as far as to state that disagreement over Covid-19 vaccinations threatens to pull the team apart.
I don't think it's an overstatement to wonder whether clashing opinions over this or any other subject could be enough to derail all of those giddy dreams of the Bills hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.
The topic made its way onto the front burner Tuesday, largely for what wasn't said while quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds spoke with reporters on post-practice web calls.
Neither would reveal whether he has received the vaccine or intends to get it. That's fine. There's zero obligation to make that information public, even if McDermott (who tends to be measured with his public comments) put it out there that he, Beane and the team owners have been vaccinated. McDermott was good with sharing that information, but wouldn't touch a question about whether Allen, his most important player, has been vaccinated.
Allen also treated his vaccination status as private.
"With respect to that question, I know vaccines are gonna be a hot topic, really, throughout the remainder of the season," he said. "We're having conversations as a team and I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in-house."
Allen did, however, step out of that house during a recent appearance on a podcast when he said he had not been vaccinated and was seeking more information about vaccinations before deciding whether to get one.
Allen and Edmunds are team captains. Though it's entirely possible that behind closed doors both are advocating strongly for everyone on the team to be vaccinated, one does wonder why they didn't use Tuesday's media availability to publicly back McDermott's position. Why not remove even the tiniest doubt about whether they share the coach's view that vaccinations are integral to the common goal of winning? Why not give their teammates the same message that McDermott provided?
“I think it’s a topic that a lot of guys may have different opinions on," Edmunds said. "So, it’s something to continue to look to in the future and kind of get thoughts from everybody and move forward from there as a team. We’ll talk about it and see what we come to in the future.”
Allen and Edmunds are primary leaders. The man who sets the agenda for the team leans on their support as a means of getting and keeping everyone on the same page. That man strongly believes that a fully/mostly vaccinated roster is very much a part of that agenda.
It was impossible to have not picked up on that from McDermott's comments, which were made hours before Allen and Edmunds addressed reporters.
"I think timing is coming into play a little bit right now, where the season is not upon us right now but it will be at some point," McDermott said. "As we all know how these vaccines go, unless you get the single shot, the other double shots take some time to go through the time after the first shot into the second until you’re fully vaccinated. So, we always have to keep that in mind with the time that it takes to become fully vaccinated if you’re going with a two-shot approach.
"I don’t want to sound like a doctor here, but I think that time element comes into play a little bit right now. And I think, a little bit, it’s working maybe against us or against maybe more players getting it ... I don’t know, that’s maybe a question for them. But it’s something we’ve talked about and I don’t think the right word is try to 'convince.' I think the right word is to 'educate' and build awareness and then let people decide. It’s kind of two-pronged, if you will, with health and safety and then what you got to do to do your job. I think those are the two prongs of the fork right now that must be considered and considered seriously."
McDermott's fork analogy was interesting. It got me to thinking of another one.
Hopes for the Bills are as inflated as they've been at any point in a long time. Picture a giant balloon. Now picture what the business end of a fork can do to it.