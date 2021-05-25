Vic Carucci: Sean McDermott could face a big challenge keeping Bills unified

Allen and Edmunds are team captains. Though it's entirely possible that behind closed doors both are advocating strongly for everyone on the team to be vaccinated, one does wonder why they didn't use Tuesday's media availability to publicly back McDermott's position. Why not remove even the tiniest doubt about whether they share the coach's view that vaccinations are integral to the common goal of winning? Why not give their teammates the same message that McDermott provided?

“I think it’s a topic that a lot of guys may have different opinions on," Edmunds said. "So, it’s something to continue to look to in the future and kind of get thoughts from everybody and move forward from there as a team. We’ll talk about it and see what we come to in the future.”

Allen and Edmunds are primary leaders. The man who sets the agenda for the team leans on their support as a means of getting and keeping everyone on the same page. That man strongly believes that a fully/mostly vaccinated roster is very much a part of that agenda.

It was impossible to have not picked up on that from McDermott's comments, which were made hours before Allen and Edmunds addressed reporters.