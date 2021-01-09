Vic Carucci: More mature, composed Josh Allen leads Bills to first playoff win since '95

A year ago, the sort of challenges the Bills faced from the Colts could have easily caused them to unravel. As with the Texans' Deshaun Watson, the Colts had a quarterback delivering big plays of his own in Rivers, who threw for 309 yards and two TDs.

However, the meltdown didn't happen Saturday. Credit the greater maturity Allen and his teammates have gained in a year, and what they have seen repeatedly from Allen in an MVP-caliber season. "Same old Josh," guard Jon Feliciano said.

"It was one of those things where there was no panic, but there was definitely a sense of urgency," center Mitch Morse added. "When it comes to situations like that, we understand what we need to do. I think, for us, when things don't go our way as a team or as an offense, it's tough. Emotions are amplified in the playoffs. I thought we had a lot of good stuff there and we learned a lot. Kudos to the guys for kind of bouncing back and putting together a good game."

Kudos, too, to an organizational mindset that starts at the top.