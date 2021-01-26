Vic Carucci: McDermott’s response to second-guessing shows he has grown as coach

Sean McDermott is fond of talking about “growth mindset.”
The Buffalo Bills’ coach usually mentions it in connection with improvement that one of his players has shown or can make.
On Tuesday, while addressing reporters during his season wrap-up news conference, it was McDermott who demonstrated growth. It came in the form of taking ownership of highly questionable coaching decisions during the Bills’ 38-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game.
McDermott wasn’t defiant, defensive or dismissive when asked about choosing to kick field goals rather than going for it on fourth-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 2 right before halftime and fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 8 with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
This time, there was no “it was the right move and I’ll take that to my grave,” response, as he gave to questions about his decision to start Nathan Peterman in the 2018 season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Peterman was pulled in the third quarter in favor of Josh Allen after Peterman produced zero first downs, zero points and a 0.0 passer rating on the way to the Bills’ 47-3 loss.
In both cases Sunday, McDermott’s decision should have been simple. Go for it. Period.
Given that the opponent was the Chiefs, who have the NFL’s most prolific quarterback and some of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, settling for field goals when opportunities for touchdowns beckoned was a mistake. Trusting the defense to do to Kansas City what it did to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the previous week’s 17-3 divisional-round win was a larger one. As inconsistent as the Bills had been defensively, there was no reason for McDermott to believe they would have enough answers for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
McDermott made his best effort to offer sound justification for calling upon Tyler Bass to kick a 20-yard field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime. McDermott said “morale was a big piece” of why he believed it was better to take the higher-percentage route to three points rather than taking a gamble in hopes of getting more.
“They had momentum, they were getting the ball after half as well, and I felt like we needed to come away with points,” he said. “Even though, sometimes analytics may say one thing – and whether it said it or not on our chart – I think there’s a human element to the game at the end of the day. I felt like we needed to come away with points, as I look at those guys in the locker room and say, ‘Hey, we got something to show for that drive we put together at the end of the half.’
“And I thought that was important because it was getting awfully tough sledding there for a little bit.”
As plausible as it might have been to worry about how the players might react to the possibility of coming away with zero points before the half, McDermott should have concerned himself more with how his players would feel about his being overly cautious under circumstances that screamed for aggressiveness.
It doesn’t take a deep understanding of football or analytics to know that field goals against the Chiefs will almost never result in victory. But for what it’s worth, according to ESPN, the NFL average for the chances of converting on fourth-and-goal from the opponent’s 2 is 45%. That, ESPN said, is 9% more than what it calculates the Bills’ minimum success rate to be in that situation.
It also should be noted that Josh Allen’s running threat on the doorstep of the end zone surely would push the conversion rate above 45%.
To his credit, McDermott didn’t try to justify the second field-goal call, admitting “that’s the one that even now, I’m still continuing to process through.” If the coach is losing sleep over this one, he should.
McDermott started down the road of mentioning that, with Bass’ 27-yard field goal cutting the Chiefs’ lead to nine points, the Bills would need “a score and a half” rather than two scores if they were trailing by 12.
Then, he caught himself.
“Even with that, that’s still the one that – I’m very open with you here – I still think about,” McDermott said. “Maybe I should have gone for it there. Fourth-and-3, I felt like if we could get it to fourth-and-2, fourth-and-1, I know for sure we would have went for it. So, maybe third down, sticking a run in there, getting that one or two yards (rather than Allen throwing incomplete for Stefon Diggs), we would have felt a little more comfortable going for it there. So, score came into play a little bit there.”
ESPN’s analytics said the league average for conversion on fourth-and-3 from the opponent’s 8 is 41%. That’s 6% higher than what it calculates the Bills’ minimum success rate to be in that situation.
And with Allen’s superb skills as a runner, the Bills should never hesitate to pull out all stops, including calling designed runs for their quarterback who moves like a runaway freight train.
“At the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes is a good quarterback,” McDermott said. “So, that’s the piece in my mind, too, where I’m like kicking myself a little bit. At the end of the day, let’s just be aggressive there and whatnot. So, always learning from those situations and more than anything, I think alignment with me and my staff, too, and the guys that help me. They’ve done such a great job all year.
“That’s another piece of us growing as a team, as an organization of, ‘Hey, if we’re in that situation again, this is how we want to handle it, one way or the other.’ So, there’s a lot to learn from.”
That’s the very definition of adopting a “growth mindset.”