Vic Carucci: McDermott’s response to second-guessing shows he has grown as coach

McDermott made his best effort to offer sound justification for calling upon Tyler Bass to kick a 20-yard field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime. McDermott said “morale was a big piece” of why he believed it was better to take the higher-percentage route to three points rather than taking a gamble in hopes of getting more.

“They had momentum, they were getting the ball after half as well, and I felt like we needed to come away with points,” he said. “Even though, sometimes analytics may say one thing – and whether it said it or not on our chart – I think there’s a human element to the game at the end of the day. I felt like we needed to come away with points, as I look at those guys in the locker room and say, ‘Hey, we got something to show for that drive we put together at the end of the half.’

“And I thought that was important because it was getting awfully tough sledding there for a little bit.”

As plausible as it might have been to worry about how the players might react to the possibility of coming away with zero points before the half, McDermott should have concerned himself more with how his players would feel about his being overly cautious under circumstances that screamed for aggressiveness.