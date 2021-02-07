Vic Carucci: Mahomes relishes rematch vs. man who verified he was 'doing things the right way'

What they have in common, though, is an intense desire to be the best and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get there.

"As a young quarterback in this league, you kind of go in and you show up early, and you try to put in the time and put in the work," Mahomes said. "But you don't really know until you get to that spot of where you want to be at. Losing that AFC championship game, obviously, I didn't get to the Super Bowl.

"But then him coming in and kind of just just saying that he respected what I was doing and how I was playing on the field and the type of person that I was, it kind of put that stamp on me that I needed to go in and be better in order to get to the Super Bowl, which we did last year.

"And I'll just try to keep improving and keep getting better every single day."

The approach has served Mahomes well since the Chiefs used the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft – acquired in a trade with Bills – to select the former Texas Tech star. After spending his rookie season watching and learning from then-Chiefs starter Alex Smith, Mahomes has played in three consecutive conference championship games, reached back-to-back Super Bowls and has thrown for 14,152 yards and 144 touchdowns, with 24 interceptions, and a career passer rating of 108.7.