Vic Carucci: Low-round draft status doesn't temper Rachad Wildgoose's high expectations with Bills

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rachad Wildgoose had just gone through his first rookie minicamp practice with the Buffalo Bills.

At best, it qualified as a preliminary introduction to the NFL. No pads. No contact. Just Wildgoose, his fellow Bills 2021 draft picks, some undrafted free agents and other players brought in on a tryout basis mainly to provide enough bodies for something resembling a football workout.

Calling it an initial step of a career journey would be a bit of an overstatement. At best, it was a baby step. In fact, for more than a few of the participants, it was likely the beginning of the end.

Yet, in his mind's eye, Wildgoose was already focused on something far greater than merely dipping his toe in the massive pool that is the NFL.

When asked during a video call with reporters after that first practice Friday what it was like to "actually" see his name on a locker at the Bills' facility, Wildgoose hardly seemed awestruck.

Living an NFL dream: Childhood friends Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates "We grew up together, we played football at Pitt together, and now we get to play at the highest level together," Jackson said.

"It was pretty cool seeing all that stuff," the cornerback said. "But I’ve got bigger goals in mind."

Bigger? Try gargantuan.

"I want to be a Hall of Famer," Wildgoose said matter-of-factly.