Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's MVP argument gets louder in Bills' pounding of Patriots

An 11-yard Allen run and a 13-yard screen to Isaiah McKenzie put the Bills at the Patriots' 4. From there, the Patriots' secondary converged toward Gabe Davis in the end zone, leaving Lee Smith wide open for a TD to make it 17-9.

Late in the half, Allen first looked as though he was going to go deep to Davis, who took defenders with him, then went long instead to a wide-open Diggs with a perfect throw for a 50-yard touchdown connection to give the Bills a 24-9 halftime advantage.

"That's veteran quarterback stuff," Diggs said. "Because if you see the play, I'm one-on-one with the safety. We thought the safety was going to bite on me and Gabe could go over the top. The safety took a couple of steps and then ran back over the top to Gabe, because we had that same play against the Steelers and we missed Gabe, so we tried to hit it again. But the guy ended up bailing out and (Allen) hit me on the second window.

"Josh is really playing some good football and I'm just trying to do my job in getting open. And then he did the rest. He threw me a great ball. I just had to catch and run."

By halftime, Allen had thrown for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while Newton had 34 passing yards. In the third quarter, Belichick yanked Newton in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Allen found Diggs for two more scores, an 18-yarder in the third quarter and an eight-yarder in the fourth, as the Bills continued their mission of making up for years of embarrassment at the hands of the Patriots.

