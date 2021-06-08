Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well

There are new teammates, even if the majority of the starting lineup remains intact. There are new strategies, as Daboll and other members of the Bills' offensive coaching staff strive to stay ahead of the competition's search for antidotes to Buffalo's offensive prowess.

There are new ways of seeing the NFL landscape, which has the Bills as one of the foremost contenders to win it all.

Allen, perhaps more than anyone else on the team, needs to have a firm grasp on it all.

"You start over, you reinstall things, tweak things," Daboll said. "I'll give him input as to some of the stuff that he likes or didn't like. I mean, he's out there doing it.

"We have almost 15 new guys on offense. It's not just the talent and all those things. It's how can we develop relationships with the people that we're working with. That's important, because you're going to hit some tough times here and there. And he's such a good leader in that regard.

"He's just a consummate pro in terms of the things each year that he tries to work on."

Allen must adjust his game accordingly, but not his approach.