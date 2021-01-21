Vic Carucci: Josh Allen removes any regret for Bills passing on Patrick Mahomes

“No matter how good I perform, no matter what accolades I get, I feel like, to the football world, I’ll never be more important than a franchise quarterback because that's the face of your franchise,” White told The Buffalo News in 2018. “You can't compare that and I know that. But the only thing I can do is be the best version of myself and try to be the best player that I can be for this organization and whatever happens, happens.”

Beyond what the quarterbacks and White have done, this is what else has happened from the trade that was made at the behest of McDermott less than two weeks before Brandon Beane replaced Doug Whaley as general manager:

• The 2017 third-round pick the Bills received, after other deals, became left tackle Dion Dawkins. He is a solid starter, consistently providing the protection necessary for Allen to thrive.

• The 2018 first-rounder the Bills landed became linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He has steadily grown into a Pro Bowler and defensive leader.

“They got a good player in Patrick and I think we made out as well with Josh and Tremaine and Tre’Davious, however you kind of shape that with the picks that became picks,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I think both teams fared awfully well.”

No argument there.