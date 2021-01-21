Vic Carucci: Josh Allen removes any regret for Bills passing on Patrick Mahomes

If there was any lingering doubt about the Buffalo Bills’ decision to pass on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, it should be long gone by now.
The Bills have an excellent quarterback of their own in Josh Allen.
No, he doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring or an MVP award. For now, those comparative edges go to Mahomes. Mahomes also won their first and only head-to-head matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills in October.
However, none of that changes the larger picture of how well the Bills addressed finding a franchise QB after opting out of the chance to land Mahomes.
Without question, they nailed it. Allen’s performance should eliminate any regret over the one they don’t.
Admittedly, the answer wasn’t clear in 2018, when the Bills made Allen the seventh overall pick of the draft and he experienced rookie growing pains as Mahomes put together his MVP season. It wasn’t much clearer in 2019, when the Bills mainly rode a strong defense to a wild-card playoff spot and Mahomes took the Chiefs all the way to a Super Bowl victory.
It became crystal clear this season, when Allen shattered single-season passing records and led one of the most dynamic aerial attacks in the NFL … when the Bills finished with a 13-3 record and won the AFC East for the first time in 25 years … when the Bills reached the postseason for the third time since ’17 and won a divisional-round game for the first time since 1993.
Their 2020 stats are comparable and put both in the conversation for league MVP, along with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Allen completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Mahomes completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns, with six interceptions.
On Sunday, the Bills will be making their fifth appearance in the AFC championship game. A win against the Chiefs will put them in Super Bowl LV.
With Mahomes in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in Kansas City’s divisional-round game against Cleveland last Sunday, his status for the conference title game is uncertain.
But signs point to him playing, which sets up another encounter that raises the “what if?” once again.
What if the Bills used the 10th choice of the 2017 draft on Mahomes rather than trading it to the Chiefs, who selected him in that slot? Until this season, the deal might not have been as fully embraced as it should be today.
Support Local Journalism
In return for the 10th pick, the Bills received Kansas City’s 27th selection, which the Bills used for cornerback Tre’Davious White. White has gone on to become of the NFL’s best at his position, but even he has acknowledged that covering receivers doesn’t allow him to carry the same value that Mahomes or Allen or other elite throwers have with their respective clubs.
“No matter how good I perform, no matter what accolades I get, I feel like, to the football world, I’ll never be more important than a franchise quarterback because that's the face of your franchise,” White told The Buffalo News in 2018. “You can't compare that and I know that. But the only thing I can do is be the best version of myself and try to be the best player that I can be for this organization and whatever happens, happens.”
Beyond what the quarterbacks and White have done, this is what else has happened from the trade that was made at the behest of McDermott less than two weeks before Brandon Beane replaced Doug Whaley as general manager:
• The 2017 third-round pick the Bills received, after other deals, became left tackle Dion Dawkins. He is a solid starter, consistently providing the protection necessary for Allen to thrive.
• The 2018 first-rounder the Bills landed became linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He has steadily grown into a Pro Bowler and defensive leader.
“They got a good player in Patrick and I think we made out as well with Josh and Tremaine and Tre’Davious, however you kind of shape that with the picks that became picks,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I think both teams fared awfully well.”
No argument there.
It’s also fair to point out the Chiefs had the luxury of allowing Mahomes to sit and marinate as a rookie while veteran Alex Smith started. Allen, whose coaching wasn’t all that sophisticated at Firebaugh (Calif.) High School or in junior college or at the University of Wyoming, took his rookie lumps while getting on-the-job training in Brian Daboll’s offense.
This season, Allen caught up. He has far more knowledge of the Bills’ offense, which Daboll has expanded accordingly, and has a much better grasp of how opposing defenses plot to stop him and his surrounding cast.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound Mahomes has become the master of look-away throws and other improvisational plays that his exceptional quickness and athleticism allow him to make. Allen, who is every bit as dangerous as a runner despite being 6 feet, 5 inches and 237 pounds, has shown a knack for similar innovation on the fly.
At the core, they’re highly effective pocket passers who make the most out of highly talented pass-catchers. Allen has more depth with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, John Brown and Gabe Davis. But Mahomes has Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, former Bill Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman.
When plays don’t go as designed, Allen and Mahomes are more than capable of going off script with positive results. It’s a quality shared by the NFL’s best quarterbacks.
Allen and Mahomes are, unquestionably, two of the best.
“Some of these plays break down from time to time, even though we draw them up for that not to happen,” McDermott said. “Being able to extend a play or play off-schedule or make loose plays, I know that’s been labeled to Josh and Patrick as well, so I think that’s a good asset to have.”