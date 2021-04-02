Vic Carucci: Jim Kelly will always be grateful for Howard Schnellenberger's tough love

In addition, there were those menacing eyebrows, which made Schnellenberger look as if he were in a perpetual state of anger.

"He was a guy that turned boys coming out of high school into men real quick," Kelly said. "He was one where, what he says, goes. And you knew, when he spoke, people listened. It was almost like a drill sergeant, somebody who's in control, somebody who knows what he's talking about.

"Coach Morrall was very, very stern, too. We'd run gassers, width of the field four times, and we had to make it in no more than 38 seconds. There were times when I'd make it in 39, and he'd make me run it again. I cussed at him under my breath."

But Kelly knew then what he knows now: He was being molded into one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game.

He also knew, in Schnellenberger, he had someone in his corner whose support was unwavering.

"I don't think any one kid has meant so much to a program and its turnaround as Jim Kelly," Schnellenberger told reporters. "Pitt was good before Dan Marino. So was Georgia before Herschel Walker. Jim's the most productive quarterback I've been around, and that includes Joe Namath and Ken Stabler.