Vic Carucci: For Bills, drafting as the hunted is different

"I think we got guys that are going to be part of the equation in 2021," he said during a video call with reporters Saturday.

Still, he also recognized that this draft was a bit different from his previous three since becoming GM.

"I think, at the end of the day, we build up the depth over time," Beane said. "We build it up and we've added pieces in free agency, so it's harder now than it was two or three years ago to enter the starting lineup or make the roster.

"But we didn't go into this draft, to be clear, and say, 'Hey, we just want to draft for the future.' We wanted as many impact players this year as we can. It's just, we brought back a lot of our guys that started and played a lot of minutes for us on this team that went to the AFC championship. So I think it's just, where we are, it's hard to crack the lineup and it's harder to make the roster, which is what I want it to continue to be that way."

The Bills did address what was widely perceived as their greatest need, edge rusher, with their top two picks. But neither can be described as necessarily falling into the instant-impact category.