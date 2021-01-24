Vic Carucci: Even after AFC title game loss, Bills’ future remains bright

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here’s the good news for the Buffalo Bills.

This was not a one-time thing. They’ll be back here again.

In fact, don’t be surprised if they’re playing for the AFC championship a year from now. And don’t be surprised if they eventually wind up making that fifth trip to the Super Bowl.

If the Bills demonstrated nothing else from their best season since 1993, it is that they have built a foundation for sustainable success.

As ugly as it might have been, the 38-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium doesn’t change that. The Bills know they have made substantial progress in the last four seasons.

"Oh, for sure, for sure," safety Micah Hyde, who has been with the team since 2017, told reporters. "I'm proud of what we accomplished this year. I'm proud of the guys in this locker room. The ups-and-downs of the season, not to mention Covid, just threw a wrench in everything. It was such a unique year. I could talk to you about that for an hour and a half right now, just the ups and downs, the stuff that you (reporters) don't even know about that, honestly, we keep in-house.