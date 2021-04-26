Vic Carucci: Edge rusher should be Bills' draft priority

There isn't any real debate here.
Edge rusher should be the Buffalo Bills' priority in this week's NFL draft. Period.
I wanted to add, "End of discussion," but the assignment called for Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and I to write more in making our respective cases for the three positions that make the most sense for the Bills to target.
With all due respect to my esteemed colleagues, explaining why the Bills need an edge rusher far more than a cornerback or running back at No. 30 feels a bit like piling on.
First, let's consider the fact the Bills didn't invest in an upper-tier defensive end in free agency. Instead, they did the bulk of their spending to keep their top three players who were entering the open market: linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano.
Invariably, when a team doesn't fill a void in free agency, it tends to do so in the draft.
Now, let's go back to the AFC championship game loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
More than one factor influenced the outcome, but none larger than the Bills' inability to apply consistent pressure to Patrick Mahomes. He was mostly free to drop back, scan the secondary and make throws to his array of game-breaking targets. He also had plenty of operating room to do damage as a runner, even with an injured toe that would later require surgery.
And that was before the extensive makeover on the Chiefs' offensive line. Kansas City acquired Baltimore left tackle Orlando Brown last week to its previous offseason additions – left guard Joe Thuney, center Austin Blythe, and right tackle/right guard Kyle Long. Also, right tackle Lucas Niang and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are expected to return after opting out last season because of Covid concerns.
Bills players, coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane rightfully identified the Chiefs as the gold standard of the AFC – the hurdle they must clear if they're to take the next step in their evolution as an elite team.
"A running back can come in and give Allen another option to complement Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in the passing game," writes Jay Skurski.
No player the Bills could draft at cornerback, running back or any other position is likely to have that sort of impact.
It's fair to say a cornerback can be only as effective as his team's pass-rush permits. It's also fair to say a running back, even one as talented as Clemson's Travis Etienne, won't transform the Bills' pass-driven offense, and that Devin Singletary and Zack Moss form a satisfactory backfield.
This is where the disclaimer goes that with no glaring holes anywhere on a roster built to make a serious Super Bowl run, the Bills probably won't come away with an immediate starter anywhere.
However, that's what enhances the case for an edge rusher because he's someone who can make a strong contribution as a role player in his first year. When inserted in obvious passing situations, he can make game-changing plays and/or provide enough of a threat to draw blockers away from others on the defensive front.
"There’s a fair chance a true, edge-bending speed rusher – one who isn’t a risky pick – won't be on the board when the Bills' turn comes around at No. 30," writes Mark Gaughan.
Whoever that player might be – likely from among Michigan's Kwity Paye, Penn State's Jayson Oweh, Miami's Jaelan Phillips, Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and Washington's Joe Tryon – he'll provide the fresh legs and athleticism the Bills sorely need to boost their ability to get after the quarterback.
Jerry Hughes' better days are behind him, but his production can be enhanced by a rookie pass-rushing force. The same goes for Mario Addison, and even for last year's second-round choice, A.J. Epenesa.
Listening to Beane during his video call with reporters last week, it was easy to conclude he has dived deeply into researching the available edge rushers.
"You’re always looking for guys who are explosive off the ball," he said. "You’d love to have the prototype size, length to long-arm these tackles, an array of pass rush moves, the instincts. Some guys, you see all the physical tools but maybe they haven’t been coached, so you say, ‘Hey, we get him in our system and we can get that fixed.’
"You’re trying to grade the physical tools. What is their speed? What’s their explosiveness? Can they change direction? Can they redirect? ... Maybe they don’t make the sack but force a guy to throw it or get him down before it becomes a wide-open loose play behind them."
A wide-open loose play. Sounds like something Beane and McDermott don't want to see any more of from Mahomes.