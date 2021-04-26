Vic Carucci: Edge rusher should be Bills' draft priority

Mark Gaughan: Cornerback may be Bills' best value at No. 30 "There’s a fair chance a true, edge-bending speed rusher – one who isn’t a risky pick – won't be on the board when the Bills' turn comes around at No. 30," writes Mark Gaughan.

Whoever that player might be – likely from among Michigan's Kwity Paye, Penn State's Jayson Oweh, Miami's Jaelan Phillips, Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and Washington's Joe Tryon – he'll provide the fresh legs and athleticism the Bills sorely need to boost their ability to get after the quarterback.

Jerry Hughes' better days are behind him, but his production can be enhanced by a rookie pass-rushing force. The same goes for Mario Addison, and even for last year's second-round choice, A.J. Epenesa.

Listening to Beane during his video call with reporters last week, it was easy to conclude he has dived deeply into researching the available edge rushers.

"You’re always looking for guys who are explosive off the ball," he said. "You’d love to have the prototype size, length to long-arm these tackles, an array of pass rush moves, the instincts. Some guys, you see all the physical tools but maybe they haven’t been coached, so you say, ‘Hey, we get him in our system and we can get that fixed.’

"You’re trying to grade the physical tools. What is their speed? What’s their explosiveness? Can they change direction? Can they redirect? ... Maybe they don’t make the sack but force a guy to throw it or get him down before it becomes a wide-open loose play behind them."

A wide-open loose play. Sounds like something Beane and McDermott don't want to see any more of from Mahomes.

