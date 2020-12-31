Vic Carucci: Drew Bledsoe happy to see Josh Allen break his Bills' records

Of course, that last comparison only goes so far.

"What Josh is doing in operating from the pocket and distributing the football, that part I can at least relate to. That was my job; I was going to work from the pocket and distribute the ball to the real athletes on the field," Bledsoe said. "But where he really changes things is when he pulls the ball down and he goes and runs. You look at what he can do running the ball, he's got the speed, but he also has that physical side to him where when he gets around the goal line, he can get it across the line. And so that part is a real difference-maker.

"I think Steve Young was the first one to point out way back in the day that being a mobile quarterback is only good if you can operate from the pocket, first, and then you have the addition of being able to run the football. If you can do both of those things, man, you become really, really tough to defend. And that's what Josh is doing."

Allen isn't the only dynamic force on the Bills' offense, a fact Bledsoe's son and others watching Monday night's game with them greatly appreciated. Bledsoe said they were "in the depths of despair" before Stefon Diggs' three touchdown catches "saved them in their fantasy football championship games."