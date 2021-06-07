Vic Carucci: Dawson Knox determined to be 'that weapon' Bills want at tight end

"I want to get to the point where I am that weapon for our team," Knox told reporters after an organized team activities practice last week. "Travis is the best in the league right now at what he does. ... It just comes from watching film and getting on the field and starting to feel out some of the stuff that he can see pretty quickly. It's really not just running your route and being in the right spot. It's kind of how well can you adjust on the fly? How well can you read coverages when the ball is snapped?

"Because defenses are so good at disguising coverages. Safeties are moving around, linebackers are showing blitz and then they'll drop out. So, it's just starting to be able to catch on to some of those things, which I felt like I was able to do more and more as the year went on last year. I'm kind of excited to keep building on it."

The Bills ranked 29th in receptions by tight ends last season. Whether the Bills still believe Knox can deliver as they were hoping was in doubt even before Beane identified a difference-making tight end as a void despite the team having one of the NFL's most dynamic passing attacks.

Impressive flashes