Vic Carucci: Dawson Knox determined to be 'that weapon' Bills want at tight end

The blunt assessment, coming only days after the Buffalo Bills' crushing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in January's AFC Championship Game, has reverberated through the offseason.
After watching Chiefs All-Everything tight end Travis Kelce have his way with Buffalo's secondary, General Manager Brandon Beane couldn't hide his envy when reflecting on the state of the position within his own team.
"It was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off,'" Beane said.
The immediate reaction was that two seasons after drafting Dawson Knox with that vision in mind, the Bills were ready for an upgrade. Rampant speculation it would happen with a splashy free-agent signing proved unfounded; the Bills made a relatively modest addition in former Seattle Seahawk Jacob Hollister, Josh Allen's former teammate at the University of Wyoming. The same was true with the draft, during which they did not select a tight end.
Though there remains plenty of buzz the Bills will eventually trade for disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles standout tight end Zach Ertz, Knox remains the team's No. 1 player at the position at least for now.
Regardless of any moves that might be forthcoming, he's sticking to his interpretation of Beane's words as a challenge that he welcomes.
"I want to get to the point where I am that weapon for our team," Knox told reporters after an organized team activities practice last week. "Travis is the best in the league right now at what he does. ... It just comes from watching film and getting on the field and starting to feel out some of the stuff that he can see pretty quickly. It's really not just running your route and being in the right spot. It's kind of how well can you adjust on the fly? How well can you read coverages when the ball is snapped?
"Because defenses are so good at disguising coverages. Safeties are moving around, linebackers are showing blitz and then they'll drop out. So, it's just starting to be able to catch on to some of those things, which I felt like I was able to do more and more as the year went on last year. I'm kind of excited to keep building on it."
The Bills ranked 29th in receptions by tight ends last season. Whether the Bills still believe Knox can deliver as they were hoping was in doubt even before Beane identified a difference-making tight end as a void despite the team having one of the NFL's most dynamic passing attacks.
Impressive flashes
The best that can be said for Knox is he has provided impressive flashes since the Bills made him a third-round draft pick from Mississippi in 2019. As a rookie, he caught 28 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games, including 12 starts.
Last season, while being limited to 12 games (with eight starts) after contracting Covid-19 and suffering a calf injury and a concussion, Knox had 24 receptions for 288 yards and three TDs. His best work came through the final five games, in which he combined for 15 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
In three playoff games, Knox caught 10 passes for 65 yards and two scores. He had six catches for 42 yards and a TD against the Chiefs.
"The first half of the season was a little rocky," Knox said. "But the second half I felt like I was really able to start putting together some good momentum. I feel like I was definitely on the right track of starting to get my feet under me, starting to get the timing right with Josh.
"I'm planning on taking how we finished last year and just keep that good momentum going for this year."
Nevertheless, two seasons of underwhelming production only adds fuel to the notion that the Bills need something better at tight end.
It also incentivizes Knox to be the one to provide it.
"I definitely feel confident that I'll be able to do that this year," he said. "I feel like I haven't touched my potential yet, and I'm ready to take that next step."
He began the process earlier in the offseason by traveling from his offseason home in Nashville to spend time with Allen in Southern California. Their gathering coincided with the first phase of virtual meetings with Bills coaches, carrying the instruction from what they saw in those video sessions to the field, where Knox ran routes and caught passes from his quarterback.
"If there was a new play or a new route concept that (offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) was installing, we were able to take it straight to the field," Knox said. "(Allen) kind of worked through some of the points where he would tell me what he's looking for, like when to give him eyes on certain routes, just some real little details we were able to hammer down on some of the new stuff, which is nice."
Knox and Allen also hung out off the field, playing board games, notably Catan, and going to dinner.
Working eye muscles
While in Southern California, Knox worked with Ryan Harrison, a sports performance vision coach who has clients across the NFL, MLB, NHL, auto racing and at the collegiate level. Harrison's brand is called "Slow the Game Down."
"Our approach is looking at an athlete and understanding what their visual demand is for the position that they play, whether it's football, baseball, hockey, race-car driving, shooting, whatever it is," Harrison told The Buffalo News. "And we look at what that entails from the eyes, mind, hands. And we look at how the muscles of the eyes work and how that interacts with the brain. Then, we look at tactical aspects of the game, how we can use our eyes to perform at a higher level."
Knox, who struggled with drops especially as a rookie, trained with Harrison five days a week for six weeks at the Anaheim Ducks facility in Orange County.
"It's crazy the different types of tools he has, whether it's catching stuff from a machine shooting ping-pong balls at you or looking at a screen a touching stuff and doing eye-movement assessments," Knox said. "It would work your eyes in a way where you feel like you're almost hypnotized. You work your eye muscles and you never really understand that your eyes are muscles, too, so they get tired. We would do stuff that would make you feel like you needed to take a nap, just the way your eyes were working.
"He actually shipped me a bunch of stuff. I've got this robo pong machine where it shoots out ping-pong balls at you with different curves and you just work on catching them."
Harrison, who has done visual training for 22 years, always preaches, "The eyes lead the hands; the hands don't lead the eyes."
"That goes for the feet, too," he said. "The eyes are what the sensory information is that tells the brain what to do. We have senses -- auditory, smell, taste, touch -- but vision is the majority sense that we use and the brain is highly visual. And that's where a lot of breakdowns happen."
Knox is planning to return to Southern California to work with Harrison again.
Another way Knox is looking to improve his skills is by attending a weekend tight end summit, called "Tight End University," which Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle are staging this summer in Nashville.
Attendees will study video and spend a couple of hours each day doing on-field drills.
"It's going to be a forum where every guy can kind of show a couple things they like, a couple things they see on film," Knox said. "Everyone brings their own perspective on stuff, so we can kind of learn from every one of their different styles of play."
Focusing on 'intricate details'
One element of particular focus is understanding the importance of having patience as he runs his routes. Knox recognizes sometimes he can get open too soon, before Allen has a chance to look in his direction.
"My rookie year, I was just out there with my head spinning, hoping I ran the right route," Knox said. "But now I'm able to start focusing on some of those intricate details that Josh is looking for, too."
He doesn't sound the least bit fazed by the thought of the Bills adding a tight end. He and Hollister live near each other in Nashville, and have formed a friendship. The Bills also have Tommy Sweeney, another of their 2019 draft choices, and Nate Becker at the position.
Knox is no stranger to having a crowded tight end room.
"When I was at Ole Miss, I was a walk-on," he said. "I was learning behind (New York Giants tight end) Evan (Engram), who was an All-American. He graduated and they brought in three four-star recruits that same year and I feel like that elevated my play to where I earned the starting spot that same year and kept that spot through my years there. And then I was able to come in as a rookie and earn the starting spot.
"I think, no matter who they bring in, whether it's a rookie or an All-Pro like Zach, I think it'll be great just to elevate competition because iron sharpens iron, and that's a big philosophy that I have. ... It's really not, 'What can I do to be better than the guy next to me?' It's, 'What can I do to make myself the best player that I can.' So, it's fun when you get new guys in the room because it kind of elevates everybody."