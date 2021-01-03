Vic Carucci: Bills ride giant wave of momentum entering playoffs

But, after not revealing his plan during the week, coach Sean McDermott chose to go with Allen and most of his other starters through the first half.

"I just felt like it was right," McDermott said. "We wanted to get some guys opportunities and do what we've been doing, honestly. I feel like we knew we were going against a good Dolphins team and wanted to put another good week of work in, and that's really it."

After a bit of a slow start, they got in gear and dominated in all phases.

"Obviously, we feel good," said Allen, who threw for three touchdowns, two to Isaiah McKenzie, and kept up his assault on the franchise record book before giving way to Matt Barkley in the second half. "We've got to keep things rolling. Obviously, this (win) doesn't mean anything if we can't do anything in the playoffs. We understand that. We've got a very veteran-run team, guys who care about each other, guys who just want to work hard and do their jobs."