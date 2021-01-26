Vic Carucci: Bills must ‘find a way’ to get better of gold standard

Overtaking the Chiefs, who will host the Bills during the 2021 regular season, will require a massive effort. Not only do the Bills need to play better in all phases, but they must make upgrades on both sides of the ball. Two needs that quickly come to mind are a game-changing edge rusher and a difference-making tight end.

“They've hosted three AFC championship games in a row and (are making) back-to-back Super Bowl appearances,” Allen said Monday. “Yeah, that's what every team wants. … I can't say enough good things about how they play on the field. To have that sustained success over the last few years, to have a quarterback like that who gives you a chance, no matter what he's feeling, he's healthy, unhealthy, whatever it is.

“I think that's what every team would want to be is in consecutive Super Bowls and have that the ability to win multiple Super Bowls. So that's something that we've got to step back and look at. We don't want to be them, we don't want to be anybody else. But we want to be the best versions of ourselves here. And we think that's good enough.”

The optimism is valid.

However, it shouldn’t turn into complacency. Sure, the Bills are favored to win back-to-back division crowns. They should be favored to remain at the top of the AFC East for the foreseeable future.