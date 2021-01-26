Vic Carucci: Bills must ‘find a way’ to get better of gold standard

Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills would constantly strive, without success, to conquer Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.
That mission finally was accomplished during the 2020 season, not coincidentally after Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took them to the Super Bowl.
In winning their first AFC East championship in 25 years, the Bills ended an 11-year streak of the Patriots capturing the division title.
Now, they’ve put a bull’s eye on a new gold standard: the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs entered the season as defending Super Bowl champions, so the bar was already high. However, after the Bills’ 13-3 finish and playoff victories against Indianapolis and Baltimore, they were positioned to deny the Chiefs a second consecutive AFC championship Sunday. It was a chance for the Bills to make the most convincing argument yet that they belonged, not just among the NFL's elite teams, but at the very top.
There weren’t many attractive options for the Bills' game ball after they were outclassed by the Chiefs, writes Jay Skurski.
Instead, the Chiefs gave the Bills a harsh reality check. The 38-24 loss, which propelled Kansas City to Super Bowl LV against Brady’s Bucs, showed the Bills just how wide of a gap there is between them and the best team in the conference and the league.
Make no mistake. It is wider than the 14-point margin of the final score. The Chiefs also beat the Bills in prime time in October.
As explosive as the Bills were for most of the season on offense, they can’t match what the Chiefs have in Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ defense has twice gotten the better of Josh Allen and his receivers. And Andy Reid and his coaching staff have twice gotten the better of his disciple, Sean McDermott, and the Bills’ assistants.
“Plain and simple, to get to where we want to be, we’re going to have to find a way to beat them,” cornerback Tre’Davious White told reporters Monday, as he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers for the offseason. “They have the pieces that they have, how dynamic their offense is, how great their defense is at taking the ball away. If we want to get to where we want to go, that’s the team that we’re going to have to beat.
"That’s the standard there.”
Kansas City’s physical cornerbacks were the unsung heroes in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills were widely seen as an underdog, even with Mahomes having suffered a concussion and toe injury a week earlier.
Still, with the help of a muffed punt, they managed to jump to a 9-0 lead and seemingly managed to grab some momentum to help quiet the reasonably loud support from most of the crowd of nearly 17,000 at Arrowhead Stadium.
It didn’t last long. With Mahomes working his magic to Kelce and Hill, the Chiefs instantly shifted into high gear and had a 21-9 advantage late in the first half. The game never seemed in reach for the Bills after that.
“They’ve got the quarterback, they’ve got the weapons, too,” White said. “As far as the Buffalo Bills wanting to be Super Bowl champions, we’re going to have to go through that group. We know that. We’re just going to go into the offseason with a fuel to get better. That’s all we can do. I know the guys on this team will, and we’re going to come back next year and give it a shot.”
Support Local Journalism
Give it a shot.
White is correct. He knows that neither he nor even the staunchest Bills supporter can say, with conviction, the Bills will come roaring back with a team that will cast a shadow over the Chiefs.
For much of the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills were content with their running game being an afterthought.
As wide receiver Cole Beasley told reporters Monday, the feeling after Sunday’s game was far different than what the Bills felt after last year’s wild-card loss in overtime at Houston.
“I feel like we lost the game more so against Houston, so it was harder to swallow a little bit,” Beasley said. “I feel like we let that one slip away, whereas this one, they just played better than us yesterday. They beat us.
“We didn’t play our best ball, but still they took it to us. You’ve got to take it as that, and we’ve got to figure out what we’ve got to do to get better because they ain’t going anywhere. But we aren’t, either. We look forward to the challenge and look forward to another chance.”
Overtaking the Chiefs, who will host the Bills during the 2021 regular season, will require a massive effort. Not only do the Bills need to play better in all phases, but they must make upgrades on both sides of the ball. Two needs that quickly come to mind are a game-changing edge rusher and a difference-making tight end.
“They've hosted three AFC championship games in a row and (are making) back-to-back Super Bowl appearances,” Allen said Monday. “Yeah, that's what every team wants. … I can't say enough good things about how they play on the field. To have that sustained success over the last few years, to have a quarterback like that who gives you a chance, no matter what he's feeling, he's healthy, unhealthy, whatever it is.
“I think that's what every team would want to be is in consecutive Super Bowls and have that the ability to win multiple Super Bowls. So that's something that we've got to step back and look at. We don't want to be them, we don't want to be anybody else. But we want to be the best versions of ourselves here. And we think that's good enough.”
Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once and hit just twice in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills.
The optimism is valid.
However, it shouldn’t turn into complacency. Sure, the Bills are favored to win back-to-back division crowns. They should be favored to remain at the top of the AFC East for the foreseeable future.
That assumes, though, that Allen continues to make the sort of major strides he made this season. That assumes the offense around him shows progress, especially with finding some semblance of a running game, and it thrives for another year under Brian Daboll's guidance. That assumes the defense finds its way back to the 2019 dominance, which might have to happen without Leslie Frazier, a candidate to become the Houston Texans' head coach. And that assumes that General Manager Brandon Beane, who received NFL Executive of the Year honors from The Sporting News, drafts well and plucks the right players out of free agency.
“We’re close, we’re very close,” White said. “We’ve just got to play our best football when that time calls. Obviously, they were the better team and you give them a lot of credit, they played a great game. But the group that we have, we’re a resilient group. When our backs are against the wall and we’re faced with a challenge, we always seem to come out on the up end of it.
“Whenever we get another shot, I feel like, with the guys that we have, the coaching staff that we have and the culture that we have around this building, everything is trending upward. So, I’m very, very, very, very confident that we’re going to come back next year and have another strong push at it. We’ll just go back to the drawing board.
“I know we’ll see that group again and, hopefully, we’ll come out on the winning end.”
When dealing with the gold standard, it doesn’t hurt to be a little hopeful.