Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason

It’s easy to look back on a 15-win season in the NFL and conclude that only minor touchups are needed before the start of the next schedule.
It’s easy to get so caught up in admiring all the team and individual accomplishments, and say, “We’re just fine with where we are.”
The Buffalo Bills understand they can’t afford to do that.
Maybe the needs aren’t quite as pressing as they were after the Bills finished 6-10 in 2018 or even after they went 10-6 in 2019 and got as far as the wild-card round of the playoffs. The franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, is in place. He has ample targets in Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and the rest of the receiving corps.
But there are needs.
General Manager Brandon Beane, named the NFL’s 2020 Executive of the Year by the Sporting News, and coach Sean McDermott know what they are, even if they didn’t provide comprehensive priority lists during their respective season wrap-up news conferences the past two days.
They also know it would be a mistake to believe, after finishing with a 13-3 regular-season record, winning the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and winning a pair of playoff games, that the needs are any smaller than any other offseason since their arrival in 2017.
“I still think we have to be very honest with where we’re at,” Beane told reporters Wednesday. “We’re still not a Super Bowl team. There’s one team happy at the end of the year. We made a great step last year, in ’19 from ’18, and another step this year. We still have to go further. The goal here is to win that thing. Until we get in that game to compete for it, we can’t win it.”
Technically, the Bills fell one game shy of Super Bowl LV. Realistically, the margin looked much larger after their 38-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs were the better team in every respect. Beane, McDermott and some of their players who spoke with reporters this week fully acknowledged as much.
High on the Bills’ offseason to-do list is finding ways to close the gap. However, Beane did stress the importance of first doing what’s necessary to remain at the top of the division, realizing the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets won’t stand pat, either.
To that end, the obvious areas to address figure to be edge rusher, cornerback, tight end and pretty much everywhere else outside of quarterback and wide receiver. Perhaps Beane gave a hint as to how the Bills are prioritizing their needs when he said, “It was never where the opposing defense was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to stop their tight ends from going off.’ ”
That’s another way of saying the Bills would like their version (or a reasonable facsimile) of the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, who caught 13 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.
Much of what the Bills must do to avoid falling back will be focused on finding better talent at certain spots. But it won’t end there. Beane also pointed out that changes for next season could very well include how things are done from an X’s-and-O’s standpoint.
“So, we’ve got to be very honest with what did we do well and where are there some holes. Then, how do we fix that?” Beane said. “Is there anything personnel-wise we can do? Probably so. Is there anything schematic? Do we need to adjust some things? Do we need to do this, whether it’s the protection or the run game or the pass rush or cover skills? You just have to be very honest.
“Were there certain defenses that gave our offense trouble? Were there certain offenses that gave our defense trouble? Did we struggle more against the run than against the pass? We’ve got to be real honest.”
The temptation is to dive into the repairs immediately. Beane and McDermott aren’t wired to be all that patient about much of anything.
The Senior Bowl, on which the Bills have relied heavily in pre-draft evaluation, is being held Saturday despite other college all-star games being canceled due to the pandemic. The Bills have sent 10 college scouts to Mobile, Ala., and will follow NFL guidelines for virtual contact with prospects through the rest of the predraft process.
Still, as Beane mentioned, it’s probably wise for the team’s decision-makers to take a step back this week and allow a little time to buffer the fresh emotional wounds incurred from Sunday’s AFC championship game. There shouldn’t be knee-jerk reactions to all that went sideways at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nevertheless, a plan will be formulated in the coming weeks and months and it will look very different than any of the offseason plotting the Bills have done in a long time.
The trickiest part to addressing the shortcomings is that the Bills are working with the lower draft picks assigned to teams with the better records, in keeping with the NFL’s system to promote competitive balance, and what likely will be a tighter salary cap caused by reduced revenue during the pandemic.
“We’re going to have to draft well, that’s first off,” Beane said. “This is not going to be a free agency that we can be as aggressive. We’ve been aggressive with that because we’ve built up the resources and you can only have so many drafts. At the end of the day, we still want to draft, develop and sign our own.
“We’re getting to that point where now we don’t have to go out and add pieces from free agency. We’ve got to see how many of the guys we can retain. We’ll fill in here and there some holes. But I would not anticipate any blockbuster moves of Stef Diggs’ type, or some of the moves we made the year before in free agency. It’s really going to be plugging some holes depending on who we lose (in free agency).
“The onus is on us to really have a strong draft.”
The franchise has been here before. In the Super Bowl run of the 1990s, the Bills had a roster loaded with top-flight players. Five would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.