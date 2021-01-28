Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s easy to look back on a 15-win season in the NFL and conclude that only minor touchups are needed before the start of the next schedule.

It’s easy to get so caught up in admiring all the team and individual accomplishments, and say, “We’re just fine with where we are.”

The Buffalo Bills understand they can’t afford to do that.

Maybe the needs aren’t quite as pressing as they were after the Bills finished 6-10 in 2018 or even after they went 10-6 in 2019 and got as far as the wild-card round of the playoffs. The franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, is in place. He has ample targets in Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and the rest of the receiving corps.

But there are needs.

General Manager Brandon Beane, named the NFL’s 2020 Executive of the Year by the Sporting News, and coach Sean McDermott know what they are, even if they didn’t provide comprehensive priority lists during their respective season wrap-up news conferences the past two days.

They also know it would be a mistake to believe, after finishing with a 13-3 regular-season record, winning the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and winning a pair of playoff games, that the needs are any smaller than any other offseason since their arrival in 2017.