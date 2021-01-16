Vic Carucci: Bills' magical ride continues to AFC championship game

"We just trust the process and got better each and every day," safety Micah Hyde said.

It was the first time the Ravens failed to reach double-digits in points since scoring nine in Week 5 in 2018. It also was their fewest points since a 20-3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the 2009 playoffs, 11 years to the day.

"I can't say enough for words for what that game was for our defense and how they played," Allen said.

The first half ended in a stunning, 3-3 defensive standoff.

Allen, whose big, talented arm did the most to help carry the Bills to their best season since their Super Bowl-making salad days of the '90s, didn't deliver his lone touchdown throw until the third quarter on a 3-yard completion to Stefon Diggs. He wound up throwing for 206 yards after eight 300-plus-yard passing games in the regular season and one last week in the Bills' wild-card triumph against the Colts.

No, this game wasn't about offense at all. The play that broke it open was Johnson's TD return that gave the Bills a 17-3 lead with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Just an unbelievable play," Allen said. "It will be one of those plays that will be remembered for a long time."