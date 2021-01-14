Vic Carucci: Bills’ key to slowing Lamar Jackson? Let him throw

At the core of the Bills’ ability to prevent Jackson from doing what he did in the Ravens’ 20-13 wild-card playoff victory against the Tennessee Titans Sunday – when he ran for a game-high 136 rushing yards, including a 48-yard touchdown – was forcing him to throw. The Bills frequently bunched defenders near the line of scrimmage, cutting off running lanes inside and outside.

Though Jackson generated the three TDs with his arm, he only threw for 145 yards. Alexander believes they should employ similar strategy for Saturday night’s AFC divisional-round playoff game because he doesn’t see Jackson beating the Bills on the strength of his passing.

“I don’t think (the Ravens) have changed too drastically,” he told The Buffalo News by phone this week. “They may have some more passing concepts, feeling a little bit more comfortable with (Jackson’s) development there. But that was one of the big things we did last year was we dared them to have him beat us with his arm. We had pretty much almost 10 men in the box at times, played up. Obviously, they had that one big (throw for a 61-yard touchdown) where it was more of a miscommunication than them winning a matchup that led to a touchdown.