Vic Carucci: Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau

"Really, just taking care of my family, making sur everybody was OK," Rousseau said of what he did during his opt out.

With 15.5 sacks in '19, he led the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked second in the nation. He also had 54 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and seven quarterback hurries.

As a true freshman in 2018, he played only two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The Bills see him as a raw and developing athlete.

"This guy played wide receiver," Beane said. "He was more of a skilled player growing up and is just still growing into his body. When he got those sacks, he played in the 240s, maybe 245, 246. He's added 20 pounds since then. He'll continue to grow into that."

Rousseau's decision to opt out didn't bother the Bills, because their research showed he is a "great kid who was well-raised." During the team's pre-draft video conversations with him, Beane said, it was evident that he "stayed in touch with his teammates. he was still watching tape. He was removed, but he was still hanging in there. He didn't want to (opt out) but that was a decision he decided to make and we understood anybody that opted out."

Rousseau said he worked out the whole time he was out of football last year.