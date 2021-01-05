Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston

Easily forgotten in the giddiness over this Buffalo Bills dream season is that their long list of team and individual accomplishments will lose much of their luster unless the team climbs a hill whose peak has proved unreachable in the last five attempts.
That would be the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs, during which the Bills’ futility began in 1996.
The previous two tries have come since 2017, on Sean McDermott’s watch. The most galling of those was last January at Houston, where the Bills squandered a 16-point lead on the way to a 22-19 loss in overtime.
By almost any measure, this is a better Bills team than the one that demonstrated its lack of postseason readiness a year ago. This is a better Bills team than any the franchise has fielded since the Super Bowl era of the 1990s. It might, in fact, be better than those clubs that went 0-4 in the big game.
But until we know the outcome of Saturday’s wild-card encounter against the Indianapolis Colts, there’s no telling exactly what this club is all about. Giddiness creates visions of a Super Bowl run and whatever victory celebration can be done in the world of masks and safe distancing.
However, let’s face facts. The afterglow of Josh Allen’s record-setting season at the helm of an offense that scored a franchise-best 501 points is gradually fading into the background. So, too, is Stefon Diggs’ NFL lead for receptions and receiving yards, as well as the upper-tier power-ranking recognition and postseason honors that have been received and are forthcoming.
All that matters now is the final score from Saturday. Victory is the only determinant of whether this season is the success that the 13-3 record professes.
“Nothing matters unless we win this one,” Allen told reporters during a web call Tuesday. “That’s our mindset, going from playoff-caliber to championship-caliber, something Coach McDermott always preaches to us.”
To that end, the Bills not only need to show the same dominance that carried them to their first AFC East championship in 25 years and a No. 2 playoff seeding, but also a much greater level of maturity and composure that were missing against the Texans.
“That situation is definitely unfulfilling, getting into the playoffs and playing outstanding in the first half and then things go downhill,” receiver John Brown told reporters. “That’s something that you don’t want to feel again.”
After the Houston game, Allen said the loss would linger in his psyche until the next time he put on pads for a game, which was last September.
“It still lingers a little bit, just knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently and reads I could have changed,” he said. “If I could change it, I obviously would, but I’m glad I can’t. I’m glad for the lessons that I’ve learned throughout that game and, really, throughout the three years that I’ve been playing so far.
“Without failure, people don’t know success.”
After the Bills’ 56-26 pummeling of the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s regular-season finale, Allen said he has made “night-and-day” improvement since losing to the Texans.
I asked him Tuesday what his main lesson was from that game.
“I think the main lesson was not to press, understanding the situation we were in,” Allen said. “Obviously, if I could go back and change things, I would. But I’m glad they went down the way they went down. I was able to learn a lot from it and, hopefully, carry that playoff experience into Saturday’s game.”
The lamenting after the Houston defeat, from McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, focused on Allen’s lack of poise resulting from the desire to try to “do too much” as the game was slipping away.
Allen fumbled twice, losing one. His passing numbers were a far cry from the kind of stats he consistently generated in an MVP-worthy 2020 season. He completed only 24 of 46 passes (52 percent) for 264 yards and no touchdowns. But his primary issue was a desire to do anything imaginable to come out on top – no matter how reckless it might have been.
“I think the main thing is taking it one play at a time, not getting too high, not getting too low,” Allen said. “Whatever happens in the flow of the game, that next play you’ve got to let it go. You’ve got to focus on the task at hand and that’s always the next play.
“Because there were some crazy things that happened in that game last year. Obviously, some things that we can’t control, but ultimately, our mindset and our attitude and our effort are the things that we can control throughout the game and just trying to stay within the flow of the game.”
Allen wasn’t the only reason for the Houston collapse.
The Bills’ defense simply didn’t have enough answers for the dynamic play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. It sacked him seven times, hit him repeatedly. Yet, he still managed to make enough plays with his arm, completing 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, and his feet, rushing for a game-high 55 yards and another TD.
McDermott has done his best to swat away comparisons between the current Bills and the 2019 edition.
“Every year is different,” he said. “There are guys on this team this year that weren’t here last year.”
Which is another way of saying that the Bills didn’t have Diggs’ difference-making presence – a boost for the offense that Beane identified as a crying need in his 2019 season-ending press conference – or the impactful role players who have emerged in the form of A.J. Klein and Gabe Davis.
Understandably, McDermott is doing all he can to keep the spotlight on what must happen Saturday rather than what didn’t happen last year.
“What we need to focus in on is a good Colts football team that’s probably even better than their record,” McDermott said. “And their record’s good.”
There are reasons the Bills can’t afford to do anything but take the Colts as seriously as any opponent they’ll face. No. 1 is that they’re exceptionally well-coached.
Frank Reich, who did plenty as a backup/coach in pads to help Jim Kelly become a Hall of Famer while at the controls of the Bills’ K-Gun offense, is an offensive mastermind. As offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, he was the unsung hero behind Carson Wentz’s brilliant season that helped the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, where Nick Foles finished the job. Now, Reich is squeezing every drop of skill that Philip Rivers has left in his 39-year-old body.
Matt Eberflus is one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL, and he has solid talent with which to employ scheming that will try to confuse the quarterback by showing a heavy dose of zone coverage before a sudden switch to pressure-heavy man-to-man looks.
“They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback on their side, so we’ve got to do everything in our power to hold onto the ball, score when we can score and try to execute the game plan to the best of our ability,” Allen said.
“We know what we have to do,” Brown said. “We have to go out and execute, we have to play great ball. … We’re going to play it until the last minute.”
The Colts are more than capable of pushing the Bills to the brink.
However, they shouldn’t be able to push them out of the playoffs. Not with an offense that can strike from anywhere on the field. And quickly.
“If you look at the numbers, especially first-down efficiency and third-down efficiency, I think we’re one of the tops in the league for our offense. Those are the key downs that matter,” Allen said. “Obviously, being better with the ball, trying not to turn it over … Being smart, especially as we go in the playoffs, and (knowing) every drive matters, every yard matters. That’s something that I learned last year and even throughout the year this year, just trying not to put our defense in bad situations. We’ve got the skill guys that can go out there and can explode at any time.”
The way the Bills have played, especially with double-digit victories in each game of their 6-0 finish to the regular season, no opponent should keep them from reaching the Super Bowl.
Including the Kansas City Chiefs.
For now, that’s all part of the giddiness of a dream season.
The only way it becomes a nightmare is the Bills losing in the wild-card round for the sixth time in a row.