Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston

Easily forgotten in the giddiness over this Buffalo Bills dream season is that their long list of team and individual accomplishments will lose much of their luster unless the team climbs a hill whose peak has proved unreachable in the last five attempts.

That would be the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs, during which the Bills’ futility began in 1996.

The previous two tries have come since 2017, on Sean McDermott’s watch. The most galling of those was last January at Houston, where the Bills squandered a 16-point lead on the way to a 22-19 loss in overtime.

By almost any measure, this is a better Bills team than the one that demonstrated its lack of postseason readiness a year ago. This is a better Bills team than any the franchise has fielded since the Super Bowl era of the 1990s. It might, in fact, be better than those clubs that went 0-4 in the big game.

But until we know the outcome of Saturday’s wild-card encounter against the Indianapolis Colts, there’s no telling exactly what this club is all about. Giddiness creates visions of a Super Bowl run and whatever victory celebration can be done in the world of masks and safe distancing.