Vic Carucci: Bills and their fans can thank Chargers, NFL rules for Brian Daboll likely staying put

Another significant factor that likely will keep Daboll with the Bills, and could also impact the head coaching job pursuit of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who interviewed with the Texans, at least for one more year is the fact he works for a final-four playoff team. That puts him at a distinct disadvantage with owners of teams looking for head coaches, because they know someone hired at this stage is behind putting together a staff of assistant coaches. For candidates from teams that reach the Super Bowl, the delay would be extended by two more weeks.

It’s a shame that Daboll, Bieniemy and others worthy of head coach consideration are almost punished for being good enough at what they do to help get their clubs to the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

“Everybody knows what I think of Eric and what kind of head coach I think he’d be,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. “Maybe the best thing I can tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC when he has that opportunity. But whoever gets him, I think, is a very lucky organization. He’s one of the few people I’ve come across that has the leadership skills that he has, the ability to lead men in this crazy game that we’re in and for those guys, through his leadership, to play at a Pro Bowl level.