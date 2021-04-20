Vic Carucci: Bills, Allen do negotiation dance on contract extension

But there's also no forgetting that this is still a negotiation. The dancing has begun.

"And, listen, we would love to get Josh extended, no doubt," Beane said. "But it has to be a number that works for him and works for us. That's been my conversation with them and they know the same. ... Josh wants to be here. That gives me hope we'll get something done at some point. I can't guarantee you it will be this year, but the good thing is we do have time."

Suggesting the possibility of a prolonged timeline makes sense for the team, which isn't in any hurry to stroke a check for a mega-millions signing bonus and has the added benefit of buying more time by picking up the fifth-year option in Allen's rookie contract because he was a first-round draft choice.

On the other hand, Allen and his agents would, of course, prefer to be paid as soon as possible.

Pressure points are being pushed by both sides.

"We tried in Carolina to get Cam Newton done at this time and it didn’t work," Beane said, recalling when he was assistant GM of the Panthers. "We just weren’t on the same page with his agent on where the value is to where we saw it. So we said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, we’re all on the same page here.’ We pushed pause.