Vic Carucci: After Josh Allen, who else steps up for the Bills?

Maybe Allen can keep the magic rolling for another game. Or two. Perhaps he’ll continue to have much of the team’s weight on the broad shoulders of his 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame all the way to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

Chances are, though, there will be a hiccup. Or two. It has happened to some of the greatest players in the history of the game. It can happen to a player traveling a path to greatness.

That is when it is incumbent upon others to do something special. This is less about Diggs and Cole Beasley and the rest of the receivers, because they’re inexorably tied to Allen.

This is about the running game. This is about the defense. This is about special teams.

“Josh is going to give you the opportunity to be in the game, and so at the end, you’re going to be down one score and maybe you have to come down and kick a field goal,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be those times when (you find out) what do those other individuals do around him? Because I think Josh has grown up and matured to the point where I’m not really worried about him freaking out or getting outside of himself.