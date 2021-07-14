Vic Carucci: After 33 years, Jim Kelly's love for annual football camp still burns strong

His favorite part – other than when he gets to test out the old throwing arm – is the daily "Chalk Talk" sessions. Monday's featured Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey. On Tuesday, Kelly spoke. On Wednesday, it was Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

"They listen ... most of them do," Kelly said. "But you just try to instill in them the right things, the right habits on how to make it, make it in life in general."

This is the 33rd year of the camp he began when he was a player. The popularity hasn't waned from that first year, when it was held at St. Bonaventure University. This week's three-day camp and Thursday's one-day clinic were sold out, with a waiting list of about 125. There also was a healthy turnout of local media Wednesday.

Kelly has been running the camp for so long, attendees include not only children of former campers but even some grandchildren. He doesn't kid himself about what his name means to many of the current participants.

"If it wasn't for the parents, the kids wouldn't know who in the heck I am," Kelly said. "Jim who?"

Some parents and grandparents provide the answer by showing video of Kelly at the controls of the K-Gun offense during the Bills' Super Bowl run of the mid-'90s.