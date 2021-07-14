Vic Carucci: After 33 years, Jim Kelly's love for annual football camp still burns strong

Jim Kelly was in his element Wednesday.
No one seemed to be having a better time than Kelly as he walked around the field at Highmark Stadium, clapping his hands and shouting encouragement to a slew of youngsters going through drills.
Kelly was focused on each throw and catch, the teacher gauging the progress of his students on the third and final day of his annual football camp. When he threw some passes of his own, it was the campers who were focusing.
"I love being a quarterback," Kelly would later tell reporters through a huge grin. "I've got a little bit left in my arm."
These days, Kelly, 61, moves with a bit of a limp. Surgery to insert a titanium replacement in his right ankle, necessitated by two decades of football wear and tear, didn't work out so well. The man who has faced multiple bouts with cancer, and the resulting surgeries, needs to go through the agonizing process of getting another new ankle.
But nothing was going to stop the Buffalo Bills' Hall of Fame quarterback from the sheer joy he derives from having 250 boys – and a few girls – ages seven to 13, gather each summer to get some football coaching in a noncontact environment. Kelly was particularly happy to be a part of it this week after last year's cancellation due to Covid-19.
"To be out here with the kids, I love it," he said.
His favorite part – other than when he gets to test out the old throwing arm – is the daily "Chalk Talk" sessions. Monday's featured Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey. On Tuesday, Kelly spoke. On Wednesday, it was Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.
Support Local Journalism
"They listen ... most of them do," Kelly said. "But you just try to instill in them the right things, the right habits on how to make it, make it in life in general."
This is the 33rd year of the camp he began when he was a player. The popularity hasn't waned from that first year, when it was held at St. Bonaventure University. This week's three-day camp and Thursday's one-day clinic were sold out, with a waiting list of about 125. There also was a healthy turnout of local media Wednesday.
Kelly has been running the camp for so long, attendees include not only children of former campers but even some grandchildren. He doesn't kid himself about what his name means to many of the current participants.
"If it wasn't for the parents, the kids wouldn't know who in the heck I am," Kelly said. "Jim who?"
Some parents and grandparents provide the answer by showing video of Kelly at the controls of the K-Gun offense during the Bills' Super Bowl run of the mid-'90s.
Kelly is more than OK with the fact he and his teammates from that era are part of history buried under an ever-growing pile of achievement that captures the imagination of the fan base. He describes himself as one of the many "excited" members of Bills Mafia who "can't wait" for the start of the 2021 season.
Someone asked Kelly Wednesday if he viewed Josh Allen as his successor.
"Oh, there's no doubt," he said. "If he's not, I don't know who is or who is going to be. ... I know him well enough to know that the kid can play."
Each summer, Kelly spends the better part of a week seeing if there's anyone who throws a football well enough to prompt him to utter those words. It has been the source of pride and joy for more than three decades.
"I live for this every year," Kelly said. "I mean, I love doing it."