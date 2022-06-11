Veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin eager to show Bills he still has electric traits

Tavon Austin has worked in relative obscurity for the past five NFL seasons, in contrast to the way he entered the league.

He was the eighth overall pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL draft by virtue of an electric college career at West Virginia and his 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

The veteran wide receiver, signed last week by the Buffalo Bills, missed most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons with injuries. He has started only three games the past four years. He has averaged only 12 catches a year the past five seasons.

Yet at age 32, Austin remains eager to prove he still has the spark that once got NFL talent evaluators excited.

“I took some tough injuries back in the day when I was with the Rams, and that kind of turned my career a little bit,” Austin said. “I feel like a lot of people forgot about Tavon Austin. I can say I'm healthy now. And I am looking forward to do those type of things, out of the backfield, slot or outside, whatever the team may need honestly. I just know my skill set. I know mentally where I'm at and I know physically where I'm at.”

Austin was a forgotten man until the Bills signed him to a one-year contract to provide more roster depth at receiver.

His career was going just fine through four years in St. Louis. He caught 52 passes in 2015 and 58 in 2016. He signed a $10 million-a-year extension just before the ’16 season. But the Rams changed coaches in 2017, and Austin was phased out in Sean McVay’s attack.

Then he was traded to Dallas in 2018 with the idea he would take over as the slot receiver for Cole Beasley, who had moved on to Buffalo. But Austin missed much of that season with a groin injury. The next two years weren’t much better.

Last season, he rebounded to a modest degree, playing 13 games for Jacksonville and catching 24 passes despite seeing only 25% of the offensive snaps. He says at age 32 he has an experienced perspective on the game.

“Regardless of the last four years, I'm still standing,” Austin said. “Even though I wasn't in the top four receivers and wasn't playing, I was the fifth one so they knew I still had it. It wasn't my time and that's OK though. If there’s one thing I realized about this whole situation and my whole journey, I always went up. I never went down. So to be down at the bottom and to see what that's like, to see what the practice squad's got to go through, what the fourth or fifth stringers have got to go through. As a first rounder as Tavon Austin, you look at it from a different side. So I'm looking forward to it. I'm back now. I feel excellent.”

Can Austin make the talented Bills’ roster? He’s an underdog.

The Bills kept six wide receivers on the roster each of the past two seasons. Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are the starting outside receivers. Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder are the top two slot receivers. The Bills drafted Khalil Shakir in the fifth round this year.

The battle for a sixth spot is among Jake Kumerow (No. 6 last year), Marquez Stevenson, Austin, Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry.

“Adding Tavon is just adding depth and competition,” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. “That's all it is. We're constantly looking. ... We had a workout, we brought in a couple of guys last week. And you know, Tavon is 32 and you're going, I know he ran 4.2-something, whatever he ran 4.27-4.28 when he came out, which was why he was drafted so high. You're going, 'All right, what's he look like now?'”

(For the record, Austin’s announced time from the 2013 combine was 4.34, but some hand-held watches had him at 4.28.)

“But I tell you what, in his workout, he really showed good speed and burst that he's still got it,” Beane said. “So it's really just adding competition to the group.”

Austin said he had three TD catches in his first practice, on Monday.

Austin is only 5-foot-8½ inches, the same as Jamison Crowder. Isaiah McKenzie is 5-7½. Marquez Stevenson is a shade more than 5-10. Austin has played about half his snaps in his career on the outside, with the other half in the slot.

“I love it,” Austin said. “A lot of little, small, fast guys. You know what I mean? Everywhere. Just running. Usually in the NFL they want all the big guys. But over here they got the one big guy that's No. 17 and the rest of us little, small guys. So that's what I like about it, all of us are fast and we can do everything.”

After his tribulations the past five years, Austin sounds like a guy who will be thrilled to fill any role the Bills can find for him.

“Honestly, No. 1, I want to get to a Super Bowl,” Austin said. “Help any type of way getting to the Super Bowl, that's my team goals. Anything, if I gotta run out on gunner, catch the punts or do anything, that's what I'm willing to do. Individually man, I just need a solid season. I need a solid season. I need a couple touchdowns, how Tay Austin used to be. I need the excitement. I need that in me. I ain’t gonna throw numbers out there, but I just need a Tay Austin season.”

