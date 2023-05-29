A league source confirmed an NFL Network report Monday that veteran right tackle Brandon Shell is expected to sign with the Bills later this week.

Shell, 31, has 72 regular season starts in a career that began with the New York Jets in 2016. He played four years for the Jets (40 starts), two for Seattle (21 starts) and last season for Miami (11 starts).

The Bills have consistently praised incumbent right tackle Spencer Brown, but the arrival of Shell could serve as both starting competition and experienced depth.

In ’22, Shell missed seven games with ankle and shoulder injuries for the Seahawks. Last year, he re-entered the NFL on Sept. 19 and signed to the active roster on Oct. 22. He missed the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Bills (knee).

In 83 regular season games and 4,543 offensive snaps, Shell has been called for 21 penalties (only three holding calls).