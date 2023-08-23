It’s obvious at this point of the NFL preseason that the Buffalo Bills’ No. 3 wide receiver position is going to be filled by some sort of committee.

It’s also obvious that Trent Sherfield has had a good summer and has earned a significant portion of the WR3 snaps.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey praised Sherfield’s play and called him a surprise training camp producer during his weekly briefing with the media Wednesday.

“I just didn’t know how good Trent could be when he first got here,” Dorsey said of the free-agent signee from the Miami Dolphins. “I really didn’t. I thought he’d be a great piece for us, and a guy who would compete for a spot and everything.

“But he’s really come in and opened some eyes, not only on the coaching staff, but throughout the trust of the quarterback room and the wide receiver room,” Dorsey said. “All the different things that he does, not only as a pass catcher but as a blocker, and as a teammate. He’s been tremendous coming in here, and just continues to get reps at some different spots, and takes advantage of every single time he’s on the field. He’s been a great surprise for us coming into the season. And what he’s done throughout, we’re really excited about.”

Sherfield, 27, caught 30 passes for 417 yards for the Dolphins last year. He has decent size at 6-foot, 203 pounds and pretty good speed with a 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash.

Sherfield and second-year man Khalil Shakir are looking like 3A and 3B in the Bills’ receiver room. Free-agent signee Deonte Harty looks like the guy in the “No. 4 role,” as a slot receiver, jet-sweep, gadget guy. Maybe recent pickup Andy Isabella can join the group, too, depending on how the final 53-man roster shakes out.

Who gets the most targets could vary by game, depending on the matchup. That may not excite fantasy football fans – none of them may exceed 35 catches – but the group gives the Bills receiving depth.

Sherfield is going to be on the field a bunch.

“They’ve been moving me around everywhere,” he said. “I literally have no idea exactly where I’m going to be. I think that’s the beauty of it. I think being able to move inside and outside. Gabe (Davis) moves inside and outside. Stef (Diggs) moves inside and outside. Khalil, Deonte. So I think that’s kudos to coach Dorsey. He’s able to utilize those pieces.”

“He puts a lot on us,” Sherfield said. “He makes sure we’re not just stuck to one position. You have to know every single position. The way our playbook is, he likes to move guys around, get them in different matchups. Me being able to play inside and outside, that’s definitely an advantage and I’m look forward to whatever my role is.”

Here were other observations from the Bills’ practice in the rain Wednesday in Orchard Park.

QB1 shines

After a difficult day for the offense on Tuesday, Josh Allen was on point Wednesday.

The Bills’ QB put on an accuracy clinic in a red-zone passing segment, with receivers going one on one vs. cornerbacks. Allen made about 18 passes, and all but one of them were pinpoint darts to the receiver. Among the best were strikes to Diggs vs. Dane Jackson, Isabella after a great move on Siran Neal, Justin Shorter against Kaiir Elam and Bryan Thompson, who made a great catch against Alex Austin. Tre White made a diving deflection of a pass for Diggs.

In full-team sessions, Allen had impressive strikes to Dalton Kincaid and Davis for about 25 yards each, three TD passes to Diggs and two to Dawson Knox. Taron Johnson had an interception against Allen, undercutting a pass for Isabella.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou and guard Greg Mancz returned to practice. Linebacker Dorian Williams (sore calf) and Shakir (sore rib) both sat out again, as did linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and quarterback Matt Barkley (right elbow).

New team, new techniques, new excitement for Bills left guard Connor McGovern New Buffalo Bills left guard Connor McGovern is embracing the "small, little things" that he is being taught by offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

Looking ahead

The Bills practiced in pads for a second straight day, with the starters getting plenty of run. It could be an indication the starters will mostly sit out the exhibition finale Saturday in Chicago. Coach Sean McDermott rested all of his starters in the final preseason game last summer at Carolina.

With Barkley nursing a sore elbow injured in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, it raises the prospect of Kyle Allen playing the entire game against Chicago. Dorsey deferred to McDermott on how the QBs will be used.

The Bills also could be short at offensive tackle. Rookie Richard Gouraige, who got only nine snaps in Pittsburgh, walked off the practice field with a trainer midway through Wednesday’s session with an undisclosed problem and did not return.

If Gouraige can’t play, Ryan Van Demark and David Quessenberry would be the only healthy backups at tackle, although rookie Nick Broeker played tackle in college at Ole Miss.