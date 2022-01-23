 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon Butler Jr. inactive, Efe Obada returns to lineup for Bills against Chiefs
Vernon Butler Jr. inactive, Efe Obada returns to lineup for Bills against Chiefs

Bills Chiefs second (copy)

Bills defensive end Efe Obada pressures Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the teams' game in October. Obada will be in the lineup Sunday for the Bills. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

KANSAS CITY  The Buffalo Bills are making a change along their defensive line Sunday. 

Defensive end Efe Obada is active for the Bills for their divisional playoff game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, while defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. will be a healthy inactive. 

Obada did not play in the Bills' 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, while Butler played 23 snaps. Obada has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Week 18 game against the Jets.

"He's kind of day-to-day right now, so we'll see how he progresses as the week goes on," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Obada at the start of the week. "Be great to get him back, but we'll see. Hopefully, he'll make it back."

The Bills did not list any players on their final injury report, so in addition to Butler, the other six inactive players are all healthy. That list includes running back Matt Breida, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Josh Thomas. McCloud and Thomas were called up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

