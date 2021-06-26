Upping the tempo could present opportunity for Bills' Brian Daboll

The Bills ranked 11th in seconds per play in the first three quarters when the game was within one score – eight points either way – according to Sharp Football.

Based on three seasons of Daboll offense in Buffalo, it’s apparent that going up-tempo – like most of his tactical decisions – is something he employs based on matchups. He’ll use it if he thinks the opponent – or specific players on the opposing defense – can be exploited by being “sped up.”

The great development of quarterback Josh Allen and his improved ability to read defenses gives Daboll more leeway in changing the pace as a way to keep defenses off balance. And it might be hard for the Bills to play with the lead as much in 2021 as they did in 2020.

The Bills finished No. 2 in the NFL in points scored and yards gained.

Daboll isn’t interested in dwelling on last year’s good numbers.

“You wish you could bottle up some of the things that you did and say, ‘Boy, just put it out there and do it,’” Daboll said. “But the reality of it is, it’s not the same team.