Upping the tempo could present opportunity for Bills' Brian Daboll

Upping the tempo is a tool in the belt of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll that he could unleash on opposing defenses more often in 2021.
Daboll didn’t need to run the Buffalo Bills’ offense at as fast a pace overall as most teams in 2020 because the attack was so good and took the lead so often.
The Bills held a double-digit lead in 14 of their 19 games, including the playoffs.
The Bills’ average lead for the entire season was 5.48 points, second best to Baltimore, according to Football Outsiders.
As a result, the Bills’ average pace for the entire season ranked near the bottom of the league.
The Bills were 28th in total seconds per play (28.65), according to a recent chart released by Football Outsider. Green Bay, which went 13-3 and scored the most points in the league, had the slowest pace. Dallas, which went 6-10, had the fastest pace. Philadelphia, which went 4-11-1, was third fastest.
How about when the situation was “neutral” – with the game being played within one score? That’s a much better indication of how fast an offense prefers to operate.
By that measure, the Bills ran a pretty brisk offense.
The Bills ranked 11th in seconds per play in the first three quarters when the game was within one score – eight points either way – according to Sharp Football.
Based on three seasons of Daboll offense in Buffalo, it’s apparent that going up-tempo – like most of his tactical decisions – is something he employs based on matchups. He’ll use it if he thinks the opponent – or specific players on the opposing defense – can be exploited by being “sped up.”
The great development of quarterback Josh Allen and his improved ability to read defenses gives Daboll more leeway in changing the pace as a way to keep defenses off balance. And it might be hard for the Bills to play with the lead as much in 2021 as they did in 2020.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills finished No. 2 in the NFL in points scored and yards gained.
Daboll isn’t interested in dwelling on last year’s good numbers.
“You wish you could bottle up some of the things that you did and say, ‘Boy, just put it out there and do it,’” Daboll said. “But the reality of it is, it’s not the same team.
“Quite frankly, you climbed that mountain and now you’re climbing back down and climbing back up another mountain. That’s where you’re at. You can’t start at the top of the mountain. You’re at the base of it right now and we have a lot of work that needs to be done.”
The Bills ranked 15th in total offensive plays, at 64.6 per game, but there’s not a huge difference in plays per game by most winning teams. New England liked to run the offense at a higher tempo during most of Tom Brady’s tenure in Foxborough. The Pats averaged 67 plays a game over Brady’s last four seasons with the team.
Another way Daboll could change the tempo this season is by using more no-huddle offense.
Not counting two-minute drills at the end of either half, the Bills ran 78 plays with no huddle, which ranked 12th in the league, according to Sharp Football.
Arizona ran by far the most no-huddle attack, with 383 plays. If you don’t count the Cardinals, the NFL average was 71 no-huddle plays per team, not counting two-minute drills. Not surprisingly, Arizona ran at the second-fastest pace in the NFL overall, at 25 seconds per play, according to Football Outsiders.
No huddle doesn’t necessarily mean fast. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly ran the no-huddle offense at a breakneck pace – roughly a play every 17 seconds at times. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning sometimes would run with no huddle with Indianapolis and Denver and take the play clock down to 1 second as he tried to decipher and manipulate the defense.
The Bills were pretty good in actual two-minute drills last season.
They scored eight times on 10 drives inside the last two minutes of the first half, counting the playoffs. Three of those scores were TDs and five were field goals.
The Bills scored two touchdowns on just three “hurry-up” two-minute opportunities at the end of games. Those two were the winning drive in the home game against the Los Angeles Rams and the game-tying touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs at the end of regulation in Arizona.
If Daboll wants to use a little more no-huddle, Allen has shown he can handle it.