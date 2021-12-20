Upon Further Review: With Patriots looming, Bills need to get healthy in a hurry up front

“I honestly didn’t play left tackle until I got to training camp when Dion had Covid,” Brown said. “So that was really my first long tenure, I guess, of playing left tackle and then not having done it for four months I went out there on Friday. Friday was my first day of actually doing it and usually it’s kind of like a walk-through, slowed-down type day. I was taking live reps and just getting the feel of things. I was telling rushers, ‘Hey, give me this and give me this.’ I was just preparing as much as I could with the reps that I got and then pregame I got a little more reps so it might have been limited, but that’s no excuse. You have to go out there and play. That’s what we did.”