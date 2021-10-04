Upon Further Review: With Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis stepping in, Bills' secondary doesn't miss a beat

“We’ve been around each other for a long time. Some of us five years, some of us four,” Hyde said. “We’re all brothers out there. We like to hang out, enjoy each other’s company whether that’s in the complex or what. We just enjoy each other. And I think it starts with love for this football team.

“It may sound a little cheesy, but we all love each other, man. We want to see each other succeed and I think we have a team like that and especially a defense like that. We’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna play for each other. We don’t want to let teammates down and I think that’s where it’s coming from. We’ve just got a lot of confidence right now … and we’re going to continue to try and take it forward.”

Lewis, who played in college at the University at Buffalo, said his primary goal once he got called up was showing his teammates he belongs on the field with them.

“We really do got some guys. We talk about all that time,” he said. “We believe that any our (defensive backs) right now from the active roster to the practice squad can go play on anybody's team. When we get that opportunity, I feel like we show that every time the guys are elevated. When (Jaquan) goes in or Damar (Hamlin) goes in and we just play our ball and that's Buffalo Bills football. DBs, we pride ourselves for being the best in the world and we try to go out there and show it.”

