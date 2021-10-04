Upon Further Review: With Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis stepping in, Bills' secondary doesn't miss a beat

It’s become something of a trend for Micah Hyde to deliver a message at the end of his postgame news conferences.
After a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills’ veteran safety told everyone not to panic as he left the podium. Hyde was spot on – the Bills have since reeled off three consecutive blowout victories.
On Sunday, as he walked off, Hyde said, “First of many, ‘Quando!’ ”
“Quando” is Bills safety Jaquan Johnson, and the first of many refers to interceptions. Johnson made the first of his career during Sunday’s 40-0 laugher over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.
A Bills secondary that was without two starters – safety Jordan Poyer and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson – didn’t miss a beat against the Texans, contributing to the defense’s five takeaways. In addition to Jaquan Johnson’s interception, cornerback Cam Lewis – who was promoted from the practice squad to replace Taron Johnson – forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker A.J. Klein.
“Like I’ve said before and you guys have written about, the depth that we have on our football team is important,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Give the coaches credit – they had the players ready to go – and give the players credit. Those guys had themselves ready to go. … That’s what you’ve got to be able to do. This is life in the NFL. It ebbs and flows.”
Playing behind Hyde and Poyer – who had a streak of making 60 consecutive starts before missing Sunday’s win because of an ankle injury – has meant Jaquan Johnson hasn’t had too many chances defensively, but the third-year veteran made the most of his opportunity against the Texans.
“Quan, since Day 1 coming into this organization, has worked his (butt) off. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to go out there and ball out,” Hyde said. “Same thing for Cam. He’s been working his (butt) off, too. … The other day, we talked about how we have a farm system here. It kind of feels like college. You’ve got the seniors, you’ve got the guys underneath us that are just working and they can’t wait for their opportunities. Today was one of them. Can’t say enough about Quan and Cam.
"These guys are the Buffalo Bills through and through. Put their head down and work and come out with each opportunity and ball out.”
If there was one player happier than Johnson immediately after his interception, it might have been Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who recovered the ball and made sure to get it to Johnson to add to his personal collection.
That’s about as good as it gets for a coach.
“Those guys work their tails off, even our scout team guys, the practice squad guys, they’re all a part of it,” McDermott said. “You don’t see them out there, but they’re a part of these wins. and I think that’s what makes up a true team and so we’re not where we are without those guys. And so it’s fun that they can enjoy a moment out there as well.
"I think that’s the other thing with some of these young guys that are getting some time that have not been starters, they’ve been going through that process of day in and day out, and just doing their job, trying to improve, trying to get better, embracing that growth mindset and then their number’s called maybe the second year in, in this case for Quan third year in, and they’re able to see the fruits of their labor.”
McDermott credited safeties coach Bobby Babich and nickel coach Jim Salgado for getting Johnson and Lewis up to speed during the practice week. It’s clear the Bills’ veteran leaders also helped in that regard.
“Jordan Poyer, man, hats off to him,” Johnson said. “He took me under his wing all season. This entire week he’s been nothing but helpful, going over the offense. He’s been a tremendous help, like a coach.”
That continued during the game.
“Just like Micah said, it's like seniors and underclassmen,” said Johnson, who credited Hyde with making sure everything was set in the secondary Sunday. “He kept me even keel out there communicating the whole time we was out there on the field. So I just take my hat off to those guys. You don't find this type of leadership everywhere.”
The Bills currently lead the NFL in points allowed (44) and points differential (plus-90).
“We’ve been around each other for a long time. Some of us five years, some of us four,” Hyde said. “We’re all brothers out there. We like to hang out, enjoy each other’s company whether that’s in the complex or what. We just enjoy each other. And I think it starts with love for this football team.
“It may sound a little cheesy, but we all love each other, man. We want to see each other succeed and I think we have a team like that and especially a defense like that. We’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna play for each other. We don’t want to let teammates down and I think that’s where it’s coming from. We’ve just got a lot of confidence right now … and we’re going to continue to try and take it forward.”
Lewis, who played in college at the University at Buffalo, said his primary goal once he got called up was showing his teammates he belongs on the field with them.
“We really do got some guys. We talk about all that time,” he said. “We believe that any our (defensive backs) right now from the active roster to the practice squad can go play on anybody's team. When we get that opportunity, I feel like we show that every time the guys are elevated. When (Jaquan) goes in or Damar (Hamlin) goes in and we just play our ball and that's Buffalo Bills football. DBs, we pride ourselves for being the best in the world and we try to go out there and show it.”