Upon Further Review: Why Micah Hyde is glad 'Hail Murray' happened

In a season filled with some incredible highs, Micah Hyde draws inspiration from the low point.
After Monday night’s 38-9 exorcism of the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills are 8-1 in their last nine games. The lone loss over that stretch, of course, came in shocking fashion. DeAndre Hopkins’ miraculous catch of a Kyler Murray Hail Mary gave the Arizona Cardinals a 32-20 victory in Week 10.
“You know what? This is kind of crazy to say, but I'm glad it happened,” Hyde said. “I'm glad it happened just because, even after that game, we were talking, and we all knew we should have won that game. You can play what if? You can say, ‘What if you would have hit that ball down or whatever it may be,’ but I think that game really gave us confidence in the sense that, we've got to capitalize on each and every play. We know how good our team is.”
The Bills sat on the result against the Cardinals throughout their bye week. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, players weren’t allowed to leave town. There was no going to a beach for a few days to unplug. Instead, they watched as “Hail Murray,” as it’s come to be known, played on endless loop. They watched as Hopkins somehow came down with the ball despite being surrounded by Hyde, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White and fellow safety Jordan Poyer – the three players the Bills would undoubtedly choose to have in that position.
“We went into the bye, we really reflected a lot on that play,” Hyde said. “We talked about it a lot, and on that game. We came out of (the bye), and we just said, 'Hey, flush it.' We're going to do better. We're going to play better. That last play, it was crazy, but at the same time, Tre'Davious, ‘Po’ and myself, we all took responsibility of it, and I think it made us better players and it made our team better because of it.”
The results speak for themselves. The Bills have won five consecutive games coming out of the bye week. It’s the first time they’ve won that many in a row since a six-game streak in 2004 – a figure that can be matched with a win in the regular season finale Sunday against Miami. Buffalo went 6-2 on the road this season, the second straight year they’ve had that record away from Bills Stadium. That’s the first time that’s ever happened.
The Bills aren't just winning, either. They are dominating. Before the bye week, Buffalo had outscored opponents by an average of 27.2 per game to 25.5 per game. In the five games since, that margin is 34.6 per game to 16.8. In yards for and against per game in the 10 games before the bye, the Bills held a slight advantage, 376.5-373.7. After the bye, those figures jump to a huge disparity, 424.6-289.8.
“We're gelling together at the right time,” Hyde said. “There are guys on this defense that have been together for three-plus years, so we've had a lot of ball together. So that's one thing, just gelling together, but No. 2, you've got to give it to the coaches, man. They know their guys on defense now. We know our identity on first, second, third down and from there, we're able to pin our ears back and the guys up front are getting after the quarterback and us on the back end have got to find a way to lock down the opposing receiver, so I think everybody is working together. Rush is working with the coverage, coverage is working with the rush, and from there you're able to make plays.”
The Bills held the Patriots to 201 total yards of offense Monday, the second-fewest of the season (191 allowed against the Jets in Week 7). New England had a measly 56 net passing yards Monday, the fewest given up by the Bills this season.
“I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson said. “In November and December, that’s when you want to be playing your best ball. I feel like that’s what we really got going on. We’re in a rhythm and a flow. Everybody’s just playing unselfish, playing off each other, so it’s great.”
The Bills have secured no worse than the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. A win in Week 17 over the Dolphins would secure the No. 2 seed, giving the Bills home-field advantage in both the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs.
Of course, it remains to be seen how the Bills approach the final game of the regular season. The Bills could choose to rest some starters against the Dolphins to protect against injury ahead of the playoffs.
"That's a good question and I think I know where you're going with it," head coach Sean McDermott after the win over New England. “It's fair. ... I'm not ready to answer it yet. I've got to talk with (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) and we'll put our collective heads together and do the right thing by our team. Every team's different and these are all obviously tough decisions. No one has a crystal ball here. So just want to do right by our football team and that's what we'll do."
In consecutive weeks, the Bills have seen wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley leave the game in the fourth quarter with injuries. Diggs wasn’t seriously hurt against Denver, as he showed in dominating the Patriots on Monday. The hope will be the same for Beasley, but seeing them leave the field with trainers underscores the risk involved in playing starters against the Dolphins.
On the other hand, there is a case that can be made for staying sharp ahead of the postseason.
“Like the fourth game of the preseason, it's good to get rest early in the season, blah, blah, blah, but at this time of the year, you know myself personally, I want to play,” Hyde said. “I want to play, just because I've got some things that I've got to work on. Even throughout this game, you know there's a couple plays I wish I had back. You know that playing in the NFL, the next opponent is going to do those same things against you, so I've got some things to work on, so I would love to go out there and play. I'm all for resting guys and preparing for the playoffs, but you know, we're hot right now, and like I said, I've got some things to work on.”