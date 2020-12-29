Upon Further Review: Why Micah Hyde is glad 'Hail Murray' happened

“We went into the bye, we really reflected a lot on that play,” Hyde said. “We talked about it a lot, and on that game. We came out of (the bye), and we just said, 'Hey, flush it.' We're going to do better. We're going to play better. That last play, it was crazy, but at the same time, Tre'Davious, ‘Po’ and myself, we all took responsibility of it, and I think it made us better players and it made our team better because of it.”

The results speak for themselves. The Bills have won five consecutive games coming out of the bye week. It’s the first time they’ve won that many in a row since a six-game streak in 2004 – a figure that can be matched with a win in the regular season finale Sunday against Miami. Buffalo went 6-2 on the road this season, the second straight year they’ve had that record away from Bills Stadium. That’s the first time that’s ever happened.

The Bills aren't just winning, either. They are dominating. Before the bye week, Buffalo had outscored opponents by an average of 27.2 per game to 25.5 per game. In the five games since, that margin is 34.6 per game to 16.8. In yards for and against per game in the 10 games before the bye, the Bills held a slight advantage, 376.5-373.7. After the bye, those figures jump to a huge disparity, 424.6-289.8.

